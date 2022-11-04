ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

Woman sentenced for violently shaking, slamming step-granddaughter’s head, killing her

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrR6f_0izED2Nu00

WETUMPKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of her 2-year-old step-granddaughter.

According to a news release from 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney CJ Robinson, in July 2017, Pamella Shelton inflicted extensive head injuries upon the 2-year-old victim caused by "violently shaking and slamming the skull of the child against a hard surface, which resulted in her death."

According to WFSA-TV, the victim’s mother, Quneshia Rawls, told authorities she dropped her daughter off with her father. When she went to pick up her daughter, Rawls reportedly received a call that the victim had suffered a seizure, and she rushed to the hospital, where the toddler died.

In August, Shelton was found guilty of one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. A few months later, on Nov. 1, Robinson announced that Shelton was sentenced to life in prison.

In a statement, Robinson said, "Evil is real. What Shelton did to this child was evil."

He continued, "It is unfortunate the Defendant showed no signs of remorse nor accepted any responsibility for her actions. Nothing can bring this child back to life. ... However, we can all find comfort in the fact this case comes to an end with a child killer going to prison for life."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man convicted of robbery and assault sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years

An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court. On Oct. 26, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated Rico Maddox, 45, of Opelika was convicted of robbery, first degree, for which the sentence was life in prison, and convicted of assault, second degree, for which the sentence was 20 years in prison.
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections

A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
ATMORE, AL
Atmore Advance

Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant

Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest man in weekend shooting of 22-year-old woman

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say a 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being shot over the weekend.  Investigators have arrested Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence first degree. During the investigation, Dowdell was developed as the suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting in the 400 block […]
AUBURN, AL
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man killed in wreck off Old Selma Road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Selma Road, approximately one mile west of Montgomery. State troopers said a man was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting

A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash

Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice

The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 500 block of McLemore Drive after a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Killed in Pickup Truck Crash

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man has died after crashing a pickup truck. State troopers say 74-year-old Preston Taylor was driving on Old Selma Road when his truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

PCSO arrests 3 for drugs, 1 for theft

Four people have been arrested after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served warrants into ongoing cases for theft and the distribution of illegal drugs. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the arrests were the result of long hours and hard work. Thomas said on Oct. 31, deputies conducted a...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy