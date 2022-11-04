Woman sentenced for violently shaking, slamming step-granddaughter’s head, killing her

WETUMPKA, Ala. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of her 2-year-old step-granddaughter.

According to a news release from 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney CJ Robinson, in July 2017, Pamella Shelton inflicted extensive head injuries upon the 2-year-old victim caused by "violently shaking and slamming the skull of the child against a hard surface, which resulted in her death."

According to WFSA-TV, the victim’s mother, Quneshia Rawls, told authorities she dropped her daughter off with her father. When she went to pick up her daughter, Rawls reportedly received a call that the victim had suffered a seizure, and she rushed to the hospital, where the toddler died.

In August, Shelton was found guilty of one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. A few months later, on Nov. 1, Robinson announced that Shelton was sentenced to life in prison.

In a statement, Robinson said, "Evil is real. What Shelton did to this child was evil."

He continued, "It is unfortunate the Defendant showed no signs of remorse nor accepted any responsibility for her actions. Nothing can bring this child back to life. ... However, we can all find comfort in the fact this case comes to an end with a child killer going to prison for life."

