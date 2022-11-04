City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek

Read full article on original website
Related
Much of massive oil spill cleaned up from Pocatello waterways
POCATELLO — Authorities have cleaned up much of a massive mineral oil spill that made its way from a north side industrial park to Pocatello Creek and the Portneuf River. City officials said Monday that Virginia Transformer Corp. confirmed that 6,000 gallons of mineral oil, a highly refined petroleum substance, was released last week from a rail car at its facility at the Titan Center, also known as the former Naval Ordnance Plant. ...
Pocatello's ON Semiconductor plant has a new owner
POCATELLO — One of the Pocatello area's largest employers has a new owner. The ON Semiconductor (now rebranded as simply, onsemi) manufacturing plant on the city's east side has been purchased by LA Semiconductor, according to a news release from ATREG, the Seattle-based company that helped broker the deal. “LA Semiconductor will run the fab as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, with a long term wafer supply agreement in place,...
Nov. 2 forever dedicated to Pocatello's only Medal of Honor recipient
POCATELLO — A ceremony recognizing the service of Pocatello’s only Medal of Honor recipient was held at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on Nov. 2. That date will forever be dedicated to the award recipient, the late Sgt. James E. Johnson. The event was attended by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and County Commissioners Ernie Moser and Jeff Hough. Bannock County veteran services coordinator and a...
Local election results for contested county, legislative races
Here are the election results for contested legislative and county races in Bannock and Power counties. Results are not final unless so marked. Fifty-seven of 57 precincts are reporting in Bannock County, not including the early vote. Legislative District 28 Senate Jim Guthrie (Republican): 5,683 Mike Saville (Independent): 1,820 ...
Local woman saved by PMC doctors starts endowment for heart program
POCATELLO — A local woman has started an endowment at Portneuf Medical Center after heart doctors there saved her life in 2015. The new cardiovascular endowment is called the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery, according to a press release from PMC. The endowment, which was established by PMC patient Ann Wheeler, will be held in trust with the Portneuf Health Trust and will be used for educational programs...
Local professor’s photos hit 10 million views on Google Maps
POCATELLO — It was May 12 of 2006 when Vitit Kantabutra went out for a stroll around the Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was a sunny day, and red tulips had sprouted along the base of a decorative wall as cumulus clouds dotted the sky overhead. He thought it was a picturesque view, especially with the clouds, so Kantabutra whipped out his camera and captured the view of the arts center. ...
Police: Local woman charged for striking hotel employees with lamp, leg from broken furniture
POCATELLO — A 53-year-old local woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked two hotel employees with a lamp and a leg of a broken piece of furniture. Margaret Chantel Hudson, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold shortly before midnight on Oct. 30. Pocatello police were dispatched to the Grand Idaho Hotel on Bench Road in...
Police: Chubbuck man facing 16 felony charges in connection to month-long vehicle theft spree
The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high-speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records. Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation. The charges he faces include five counts of grand theft,...
It's time for Idaho State to do right by Marcus Jackson
When I told Greg Woods, the talented, young sports editor of the Journal, that I was going to write a column on Marcus Jackson, he texted me: “This is probably a dumb question, but who is Marcus Jackson?” No, it’s not a dumb question, but it is one that shouldn’t have to be asked. Marcus Jackson should be known by everybody associated with the Idaho State football program, because he gave away a huge piece of his life for a tackle against Western Montana. And...
Idaho State Journal
Pugmire, Roy "Pug" Edmund
Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Roy was born on March 26, 1963 to Delores and Edmund Pugmire at Bannock Hospital and was the youngest of four children. Roy attended Highland High School. After high school, he worked for Western States as a welder/painter and had various truck driving jobs after that. Roy was in a relationship in the late 1980s that resulted in the birth of his only child. His son, Dalton, was born in February of 1990. Roy had a few hobbies that included finding mechanical things such as vehicles, taking them apart, and attempting to put them back together again. There are mixed reviews on whether he succeeded or failed at that more. Over the years, Roy made a lot of friends that he claimed as family. Nearly everyone he loved had a title like sister, brother, niece, nephew, son or daughter; forming bonds with them for life. Roy passed with his son, long-time girlfriend and caregiver Jonnie, and numerous friends by his side. Roy was preceded in death by grandparents, Howard and Matilda Pugmire; uncle Victor Pugmire; parents, Edmund and Delores; and sister Becky Rich. Roy is survived by his son, Dalton; sister, Geana; brother, Stan; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 6pm to 7:30pm. A celebration of life for Roy will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to offset service costs, plan the celebration of life, and allow his son to lay his father to rest. Roy Pugmire Memorial Benefit is at Idaho Central Credit Union account number 734950917, routing number 324173626. Donations can also be made to Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home directly.
Veterans Day Parade Committee recognizes parade marshals
POCATELLO — The Veterans Day Parade is set to take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, after an 80-year absence. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at South First Avenue and East Center Street. It will go by Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer, and it will end in the east parking lot of Reed Gym. The Parade Committee recognized various parade marshals set to appear in...
Police: Woman charged with homicide after fatal stabbing in Blackfoot
UPDATE: The victim in this homicide investigation has been identified as Jace D. Williams, 37, of Blackfoot. The Bingham County Coroners Office and the Blackfoot Police have notified the next of kin. BLACKFOOT — An adult male victim dies from stab wounds and a 35-year-old woman was booked into the Bingham County Jail on a charge of second-degree homicide following an incident in Blackfoot late Monday night. According to a...
Local man reportedly broke woman's tooth, then kidnapped her
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly broke a woman’s tooth, kidnapped her, and threatened her if he was charged. The probable cause affidavit states Jeffrey Scott Larue, 30, was staying at a hotel with the victim on Sept. 4 and arguing with her when she called him “dangerous.” Larue reportedly responded by throwing a stick of deodorant at her. The victim told police...
Woman charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of Blackfoot man
BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Prosecutor's Office has charged Melissa Perkes, 35, with second-degree murder after a man died from stab wounds. Blackfoot Police responded to an apartment complex on North Broadway Street late Monday night after a 911 caller reported they thought someone may be injured. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Jace Williams of Blackfoot. The probable cause affidavit filed in Perkes' case states Williams was heard...
Everything Charlie Ragle said after ISU's blowout loss to UC Davis
Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle had a lot to say after his group’s 43-3 loss to UC Davis Saturday night. It was the Bengals’ worst loss all season. Ragle spoke over the phone with this newspaper after the game, and not all his quotes made our game story, so here is everything he said. Idaho State Journal: What were you most frustrated by in this one? Charlie Ragle: Where...
Comments / 0