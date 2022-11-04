ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

WLWT 5

Interstate ramp restrictions take effect this week in Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect ramp restrictions along Interstate 275 in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, various ramp closures will take effect this week...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

The crash has been cleared on I-71 in Mason

MASON, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic has returned to normal. The left and right shoulders are blocked after an earlier crash in Mason, Tuesday morning. Traffic is clearing as it moves through the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
MASON, OH
WEHT/WTVW

DEBUNKED: Union County stolen cop car rumors

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reports of a stolen sheriff’s car in eastern Indiana caused a lot of confusion for people living in and around western Kentucky. Nearly 300 miles apart from each other, Indiana and Kentucky both have a Union County. Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police reported that they’re looking for a suspect accused […]
UNION COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 near Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and congesting traffic along eastbound I-275 near Loveland Madiera Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and congesting traffic along the interstate near Indian Hill, Monday evening. Click...
INDIAN HILL, OH
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Marburg Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

ISP Searching for Man Who Stole Union Co. Sheriff's Vehicle

The suspect was last seen heading towards Ripley County. Steven Lakes. Photo provided. (Union County, Ind.) – Indiana State Police are actively searching for the driver of a stolen Union County Sheriff’s vehicle. Steven T. Lakes, 45 allegedly stole a black Ford F-150 truck with Union County Sheriff...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

