NYC man on the run for over a year caught and arrested at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man who has been on the run from officials in New York for over a year was reportedly located by a federal official who was vacationing with his family at Disney World in October.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, on Oct. 20, United States Postal Inspection Service officer Jeff Andre was reportedly at Animal Kingdom with his family when he spotted Quashon Burton’s distinctive neck tattoo. Andre reportedly told Disney World security officials, and they called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reportedly stopped Burton at a bus stop outside Animal Kingdom and asked to speak with him.

The deputy reportedly wrote in the arrest report, "I advised Quashon that I needed to speak with him about the possible suspicious activity he was involved in, and he questioned why he needed to provide his identification. Later, I advised him he was the subject of a warrant, and when I attempted to secure him, he began tensing up and bracing his arms."

Burton reportedly refused to put his hands behind his back, so the deputy said he "placed my chest to his side and my arms around his hips and took him to the ground to safely secure him."

Burton again reportedly refused to identify himself, so the deputy charged him with resisting an officer without violence. Burton allegedly went to the park under a fake name and would not admit his identity, even though fingerprint analysis proved he was Burton.

Burton was transferred to federal custody, and a judge reportedly ruled Oct. 27 he could be released with a GPS monitor. Federal prosecutors in New York, however, are arguing the decision and said Burton is "an extreme risk of flight."

According to NBC News, Burton is accused of stealing four people’s identities in order to gain nearly $150,000 in COVID relief loans. The United States Postal Service reportedly tried to arrest him in December 2021 after he was indicted in November.

Walt Disney World News Today reports Andre signed the initial criminal complaint against Burton when he was first charged.

