Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
Remains of Chelsie Walker found
Sunday afternoon, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe County. Two people are in custody tonight and charges are pending.
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
Multicounty car chase ends with Knox County crash, one in custody
A police chase starting in Loudon County Monday involving deputies from the Loudon County and Blount County Sheriff's Offices ended in Knox County with a truck wrecked and one man in custody.
Man charged with aggravated stalking by Lenoir City Police after viral videos
A man seen in a viral video was arrested with charges of stalking and harassing a former co-worker, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Heavy turnout, equipment shortages, broken machines reported at some Knox County voting locations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voters, candidates and election officials reported heavy turnout and scattered equipment problems Tuesday at some Knox County precincts. A combination of greater than expected Tuesday turnout and problems with scanners or not enough printers contributed to lines at several precincts, especially in West Knoxville. State Rep....
Person cited after investigators determine Rocky Flats fire started by non-permitted burning
COSBY, Tenn. — A person has been cited after a brush fire burned 177 acres of land in the Rocky Flats area of Sevier and Cocke counties. According to Sevier County officials, someone who was burning debris without a permit caused the fire. The county said the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit cited the person.
‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home
"On the verge of death," "absolutely grotesque," and "bones showing under the skin" are just some of the words that have been used to describe the living conditions several Blount County dogs have faced.
1450wlaf.com
Altercation at Caryville prompts a BOLO that ends in an arrest
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jeffers recently saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta traveling at the bottom of the Wal-Mart parking lot. Jeffers knew there was a BOLO (be on the lookout for) issued for the vehicle stemming from an altercation in Caryville. It was...
WATE
Two people in custody after malnourished dogs found in home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in custody after a deputy found several dogs that were severely malnourished in a Friendsville home Sunday, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong. James Albert Cardona, 43, and Rebecca Marie Bennett, 47, were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (Class...
LCSO: Fugitive suspected of stealing 2 vehicles caught after multi-county chase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man led Loudon and Blount County authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon that ended when his stolen truck rolled over and crashed in West Knox County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. The name of the man was not released. The man was taken...
WBIR
'A privilege and a right' | 101-year-old grandmother votes with 18-year-old granddaughter
Betty Potts, 101, takes voting very seriously. Now, she gets to share her passion with her granddaughter in Jefferson County.
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
Two Suspects In Custody After Missing Tennessee Mom Is Found Dead
The remains of young mom Chelsie Walker, who went missing Halloween weekend in eastern Tennessee, have been found. Police say two people are in custody over her death. Police say they have two suspects in custody after finding the remains of an eastern Tennessee mom who was reported missing on Halloween.
wvlt.tv
Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
wymt.com
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
1450wlaf.com
Cracked windshield only the beginning of Henderson’s problems
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Patrick Lynn Henderson sits in the Campbell County Jail this morning a week after he was arrested on drug charges by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies. In the predawn hours of October 27, as Henderson drove his Volkswagon Jetta through the parking lot...
MPD: Chelsie Walker's remains found in remote Monroe County, 2 in custody
MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Nov. 6, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Chelsie Walker, according to MPD. Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges are pending, MPD said. Walker was reported missing to the MPD...
Comments / 0