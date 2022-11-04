ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Time to get bird-feeding stations set up

Now that fall is in full swing and the daylight is getting shorter, watching birds at feeders can brighten days. As fall transitions into winter, natural foods become harder to find, even more so with a hot dry growing season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. For this reason, the MDC suggests setting up a bird feeder.
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Missouri Department of Conservation test for wasting disease in deer weekend of open season

MISSOURI KSN/KODE— The Missouri Department of Conservation is preparing for its latest round of C.W.D. It stands for “Chronic Wasting Disease” — a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other cervids. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be doing mandatory sample collection for it. C.W.D spreads through improper disposal of deer carcasses and through the […]
Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses

(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
Missouri PSC Cold Weather Rule In Effect

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule has begin, which runs through next March. The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Public Services Commission. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction. Ryan Silvey, Chairman of the PSC, says the rule affects those registered as elderly, disabled or low-income…
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City

Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Rare Blood Moon to appear above Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans looking to the sky on Nov. 8 in the predawn hours may catch sight of a rare astronomical event sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon. 27 News spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about what people can expect to see […]
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Where to find Missouri election results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.  — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
