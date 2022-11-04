Read full article on original website
Time to get bird-feeding stations set up
Now that fall is in full swing and the daylight is getting shorter, watching birds at feeders can brighten days. As fall transitions into winter, natural foods become harder to find, even more so with a hot dry growing season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. For this reason, the MDC suggests setting up a bird feeder.
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Missouri Department of Conservation test for wasting disease in deer weekend of open season
MISSOURI KSN/KODE— The Missouri Department of Conservation is preparing for its latest round of C.W.D. It stands for “Chronic Wasting Disease” — a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other cervids. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be doing mandatory sample collection for it. C.W.D spreads through improper disposal of deer carcasses and through the […]
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
Rural Missouri Schools to Get $22M for Electric Buses
(TNS) — Twenty-seven rural Missouri school districts won nearly $22 million in funding this year through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus rebate program to replace fuel-powered school buses with electric ones. Another district, East Prairie R-II, in Missouri's Bootheel region, will be able to acquire a propane-powered bus.
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
Missouri PSC Cold Weather Rule In Effect
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule has begin, which runs through next March. The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Public Services Commission. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction. Ryan Silvey, Chairman of the PSC, says the rule affects those registered as elderly, disabled or low-income…
Springfield motorcyclist killed near Pleasant Hope, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle yesterday, Nov. 7, near Pleasant Hope. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield was taken to a hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route H about three miles south of […]
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City
Branson, Mo. - If you've ever visited Silver Dollar City before, there's a chance that you might have just strolled on by the theme park's original (as well as its largest) attraction -- a National Natural Landmark called Marvel Cave, which is also Missouri's deepest cave.
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Rare Blood Moon to appear above Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans looking to the sky on Nov. 8 in the predawn hours may catch sight of a rare astronomical event sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon. 27 News spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about what people can expect to see […]
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
Where to find Missouri election results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
