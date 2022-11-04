ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Cole LaCrue, 3-star QB via 2023 class, announces B1G commitment

Cole LaCrue is heading to the B1G. He announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin per 9News Denver’s Jake Maier. LaCrue is a 3-star QB in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He hails from Broomfield, Colorado and will be heading northeast to Madison. LaCrue is 6-foot-2, and weighs 190 pounds.
MADISON, WI
pistolsfiringblog.com

Cowboys Offer Colorado State Transfer Devin Phillips

An experienced and productive defensive lineman just hit the market, and Oklahoma State coaches want him playing in Stillwater next year. Colorado State defensive tackle Devin Phillips entered the transfer portal on Halloween. One week later, he had an offer from the Cowboys. Phillips is a 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle....
STILLWATER, OK
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
ralphiereport.com

Buffaloes debut against Highlanders, 82-66

It was a chilly Monday night, and a sparse crowd showed up to watch a consistently successful CU program, despite strong showings for a football team that is currently 1-9. IT’S NOVEMBER, BABY. The Colorado Buffaloes started the basketball season, the best season, against UC Riverside on November 7. It went well.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Late in life of triumph and tragedy, Denver's Les Franklin opens up

DENVER • It’s a beautiful home in a leafy, gated neighborhood. A beautiful home filled with beautiful things: South African art, sports memorabilia, safes of shiny collectibles, a garage of sleek cars, a theater and a pool that isn’t used much, not since a father swam with his son one last time 32 years ago. The walls are lined with plaques and awards and photos from a big life. They depict humble beginnings before a career of moving and shaking among businessmen, politicians and the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed

Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
DENVER, CO
restaurantbusinessonline.com

John Elway makes a ‘significant’ investment in Tom’s Watch Bar

John Elway, the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback who won two Super Bowl titles with the Denver Broncos, has made a “significant” investment in Tom’s Watch Bar, the emerging chain of sports bars from the creators of Smashburger. Elway will also become a member of the chain’s...
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car

Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Colorado state Rep. Bernett faces felony charges over alleged false address

The Boulder district attorney Friday filed felony charges against state Rep. Tracey Bernett for allegedly lying about the location of her primary residence. Bernett, a Democrat, first won election to the state Legislature in 2020 as the representative from House District 12. She lived in Longmont, but the subsequent once-a-decade redistricting process last year put her home in House District 19, which is represented by Republican Rep. Dan Woog.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest

The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
LOVELAND, CO

