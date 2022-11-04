Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginningDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver approves budget amendment for flashing beaconsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Cole LaCrue, 3-star QB via 2023 class, announces B1G commitment
Cole LaCrue is heading to the B1G. He announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin per 9News Denver’s Jake Maier. LaCrue is a 3-star QB in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He hails from Broomfield, Colorado and will be heading northeast to Madison. LaCrue is 6-foot-2, and weighs 190 pounds.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys Offer Colorado State Transfer Devin Phillips
An experienced and productive defensive lineman just hit the market, and Oklahoma State coaches want him playing in Stillwater next year. Colorado State defensive tackle Devin Phillips entered the transfer portal on Halloween. One week later, he had an offer from the Cowboys. Phillips is a 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle....
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
ralphiereport.com
Buffaloes debut against Highlanders, 82-66
It was a chilly Monday night, and a sparse crowd showed up to watch a consistently successful CU program, despite strong showings for a football team that is currently 1-9. IT’S NOVEMBER, BABY. The Colorado Buffaloes started the basketball season, the best season, against UC Riverside on November 7. It went well.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Video of Snowy Concert at 'Red Rocks' Near Denver Is Just Magical
People at that show got the experience of a lifetime.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Late in life of triumph and tragedy, Denver's Les Franklin opens up
DENVER • It’s a beautiful home in a leafy, gated neighborhood. A beautiful home filled with beautiful things: South African art, sports memorabilia, safes of shiny collectibles, a garage of sleek cars, a theater and a pool that isn’t used much, not since a father swam with his son one last time 32 years ago. The walls are lined with plaques and awards and photos from a big life. They depict humble beginnings before a career of moving and shaking among businessmen, politicians and the...
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
John Elway makes a ‘significant’ investment in Tom’s Watch Bar
John Elway, the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback who won two Super Bowl titles with the Denver Broncos, has made a “significant” investment in Tom’s Watch Bar, the emerging chain of sports bars from the creators of Smashburger. Elway will also become a member of the chain’s...
This Colorado Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
This Denver suburb to become the first Colorado city with Google Fiber
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver suburb of Lakewood will become the first city in Colorado to receive Google Fiber's optic-based, fiber-to-the-home internet service, the company announced Thursday. Google Fiber plans to begin construction in Lakewood in 2023, and it's expected to take several years before the work is totally...
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Colorado prosecutors welcome proposed funding to aid district attorneys in combatting auto thefts
Prosecutors welcomed Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal to earmark $12.6 million over two years for prevention and prosecution of auto theft, saying the assistance from the state is sorely needed. The director of Colorado’s district attorneys’ organization noted it's new for the state budget to give funding directly to...
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
1037theriver.com
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado state Rep. Bernett faces felony charges over alleged false address
The Boulder district attorney Friday filed felony charges against state Rep. Tracey Bernett for allegedly lying about the location of her primary residence. Bernett, a Democrat, first won election to the state Legislature in 2020 as the representative from House District 12. She lived in Longmont, but the subsequent once-a-decade redistricting process last year put her home in House District 19, which is represented by Republican Rep. Dan Woog.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
Comments / 0