Outdoor events in Sonoma County Nov. 6-15

Nov. 10

Online: From the comfort of home, watch inspiring short films that explore the environment’s most pressing issues, the perspectives of people who love and steward natural resources and solutions for a healthier planet with Pepperwood’s third annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour. Access to the program begins on Thursday and runs through Nov. 14, and you can stop and return to view the films at any time during that window. Tickets: $15 per household, ($10 for Friends of Pepperwood). All ages welcome, supervision recommended for children under 13. More information at bit.ly/3DgXEWc.

Nov. 11

Sonoma: End your work week with an all-ages evening of games and activities that help reduce stress and improve brain function. Attendees will engage in sensory explorations of nature, partake in friendly competition through group games and enjoy animal-related movement activities. Free event. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. No registration required. For more information, email Kelsey Austin at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. 3 to 5 p.m. Larson Park. 329 DeChene Ave. More information at bit.ly/3zw2kXk.

Nov. 12

Santa Rosa: Although Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired from leading their locally renowned hikes, the Bill and Dave Hikes continue. During a moderate to strenuous hike, attendees will explore favorite trails, learn about the local ecosystem and enjoy a day out in nature at Spring Lake Regional Park. Free event. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Meet at Violetti entrance, Shady Oaks parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3gZ81GI.

Nov. 15

Healdsburg: Learn from a certified dog trainer how you can teach your pup to walk politely on trails. Participants will hike 2.5 to 4 miles with their dogs, guided by a trainer through Riverfront Regional Park. Free event; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. No registration required. 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Meet at parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3sOb3QA.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.