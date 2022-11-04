Read full article on original website
A beginner’s guide to Mastodon, the Twitter alternative that’s on 🔥
If you’ve heard the word “mastodon” a lot since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, here’s why: The extinct mammal is also the name of a relatively small, formerly little-known social network that has skyrocketed in popularity, as many Twitter users try it out as an alternative for connecting with others online.
EU opens deeper probe of Microsoft’s Activision deal
The European Union is taking a closer look at Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard, citing concerns the deal could hurt competition in the video game industry. A preliminary review of the deal found that Microsoft could try to withhold the games it’s acquiring...
House select committee has interviewed the driver of Trump’s vehicle on January 6
The House select committee investigating January 6 on Monday interviewed the driver of then-President Donald Trump’s presidential vehicle on the day of the US Capitol attack, multiple sources tell CNN. In recent days, the panel has interviewed a growing number of Secret Service agents and officials as part of...
Exit polls: High inflation dominates voters’ views in the midterm elections
Soaring prices were top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in this year’s midterm elections, according to the preliminary results of the national and state exit polls conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. Nearly a third of voters said inflation was the issue...
