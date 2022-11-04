Castle Rock discusses slowing drivers in residential areas

Read full article on original website
Crash closes 3 lanes of southbound I-225 north of Cherry Creek Reservoir
A crash closed three lanes of Interstate 225 just north of Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday morning.
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker approves downtown development deal
Revitalizing downtown Parker continues to move forward as the town council voted 5-1 on Nov. 7 to approve a massive development agreement with Confluence Companies. The agreement involves the town selling six parcels of land that currently sit vacant along the downtown corridor. As part of the deal, the council...
Who has the right-of-way at a two-way stop if you're making a left?
When you get to a two-way stop, who has the right of way if you want to make a left — you or the (multiple!) people across the way who want to drive straight across? Jayson Luber explains.
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood
The former Park Hill Golf Course may become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved Tuesday what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan. The full City Council still must approve the plan for it to become law.
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
Pedestrian hit by car on Halloween dies from injuries
A 40-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from a car crash on Halloween.
Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was cited after they caused a multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a crash near E. Platte Ave. and N. Academy Blvd. at 5:31 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers The post Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.
1037theriver.com
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Juvenile hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Riverdale Road
Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.
highlandsranchherald.net
Updated: Bracken, Brooks take leads in Castle Rock Town Council races
With roughly 60% of Douglas County votes counted, Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bracken maintains his lead in the Castle Rock Town Council District 3. In the District 5 race, Max Brooks continues to hold a lead over incumbent councilmember Caryn Johnson. As of 9:12 p.m. Nov. 8, Brooks has 54%...
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo police investigating possible drive-by shooting
A football team in Colorado Springs honored a fallen El Paso County deputy throughout the 2022 season. A car crash left hundreds without power Sunday night. Keep your eyes out for a vehicle matching this description!
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
KKTV
WATCH: New video from moments after a suspected DUI crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Beaver Brook, Georgetown due to heavy snow
AThe westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Beaver Brook due to heavy snow and adverse driving conditions on Thursday evening. That is Exit 248. There is no estimate on reopening. Westbound lanes of I-70 were also closed between Empire Junction (Georgetown) and CO 9 (Silverthorne) from mile marker 228 to mile marker 205 due to safety concerns. According to CBS News Colorado's First Alert meteorologists, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible.The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday.
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
Denver police investigate death in Central Business District neighborhood
Denver police are investigating a death in the 1600 block of Glenarm Place. Few details are available at this time, and a police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine the circumstances of the man's death. The medical examiners office will release the identity and cause...
kchi.com
Two Dead In Head On Collision
Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
