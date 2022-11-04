ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock discusses slowing drivers in residential areas

By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
highlandsranchherald.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
highlandsranchherald.net

Parker approves downtown development deal

Revitalizing downtown Parker continues to move forward as the town council voted 5-1 on Nov. 7 to approve a massive development agreement with Confluence Companies. The agreement involves the town selling six parcels of land that currently sit vacant along the downtown corridor. As part of the deal, the council...
PARKER, CO
David Heitz

Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood

The former Park Hill Golf Course may become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved Tuesday what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan. The full City Council still must approve the plan for it to become law.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was cited after they caused a multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a crash near E. Platte Ave. and N. Academy Blvd. at 5:31 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers The post Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 charged in crash that left almost 200 without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after a fire in northern Colorado Springs left almost 200 people without power Sunday afternoon. This was in the Briargate area, near Chapel Hills Drive and Mulligan Drive. Colorado Springs firefighters say a vehicle hit a transformer in the area right before the outage. They were able to get that fire out within an hour, and Colorado Springs Utilities began working to restore power in the area. Power was fully restored by Monday morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car

Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Updated: Bracken, Brooks take leads in Castle Rock Town Council races

With roughly 60% of Douglas County votes counted, Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Bracken maintains his lead in the Castle Rock Town Council District 3. In the District 5 race, Max Brooks continues to hold a lead over incumbent councilmember Caryn Johnson. As of 9:12 p.m. Nov. 8, Brooks has 54%...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Beaver Brook, Georgetown due to heavy snow

AThe westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Beaver Brook due to heavy snow and adverse driving conditions on Thursday evening. That is Exit 248.  There is no estimate on reopening. Westbound lanes of I-70 were also closed between Empire Junction (Georgetown) and CO 9 (Silverthorne) from mile marker 228 to mile marker 205 due to safety concerns. According to CBS News Colorado's First Alert meteorologists, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible.The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday.
GEORGETOWN, CO
kchi.com

Two Dead In Head On Collision

Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
SALISBURY, MO

