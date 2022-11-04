Read full article on original website
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
FSG Open To Offers: Liverpool's Worth, Early Interest & Why It's An Attractive Time To Buy The Club
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein.
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
ESPN
World Cup worker who died was 'suffering to survive'; no help from Qatar government
The son of a World Cup stadium construction worker who died in Qatar said his father warned of poor working conditions caused by excessive heat before his death in 2018. Abdus Salam details how his father, Mosharraf Hossen, was "suffering to survive" in an interview with ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap, as part of the E60 documentary "Qatar's World Cup" (stream anytime on ESPN+), which details the plight of migrant workers in the buildup to soccer's biggest tournament.
Oops! Ex-FIFA president Blatter now says giving Qatar the World Cup was a ‘mistake’
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted that awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup was, in his words, “a mistake.” Blatter was in charge of FIFA during one of the most controversial moments in the governing body’s history when, on December 2, 2010, it awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Now, two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Blatter has said that he wishes the tournament was given to Qatar’s chief competitor, the United States. “The choice of Qatar was a mistake,” Blatter said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. “It was a bad...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'He looks a little lost' - should England stick with Raheem Sterling?
We've been here before: on the eve of a major tournament, with debate raging over whether Raheem Sterling deserves his place in the England team. While his record at international level and at major finals remains impressive, his club form for Chelsea is not making much of a case for his inclusion with the World Cup only two weeks away.
Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low
Manchester United’s chances of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are reportedly said to be low amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Endrick, Carrasco, Shaw, Lloris, Mudryk, Diaz, Isaksen
Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain for the Brazilian's signature. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have a clear run at signing summer target Yannick Carrasco in January as Atletico Madrid are likely to sell the 29-year-old Belgium winger. (Mundo...
ESPN
Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge
Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
ESPN
Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third
Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday, with a first-half goal by midfielder Felipe Anderson, to move up to third in the Serie A standings. Lazio forward Pedro took advantage of an error by Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who lost control of the ball in his side's own area, and the Spaniard set up Anderson with a low cross for their goal in the 29th minute.
Report: Chelsea Have Been Monitoring Endrick For Months
Chelsea have been interested in Endrick for months and have been following his progression.
Liverpool FC: Off the pace in the Premier League, FSG owners would consider new shareholders
Liverpool FC's owners are exploring the possible sale of the iconic English football club, according to The Athletic and The New York Times.
SB Nation
Manchester United draw FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League
Manchester United have drawn FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout round. United failed to win their group on the final day against Real Sociedad, and were subsequently entered into a playoff round against third place teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. It only made sense after...
Report: Youssoufa Moukoko Could Be An Interesting Option For Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Youssoufa Moukoko could be an interesting option for Chelsea.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Dusan Vlahovic
Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.
NBC Sports
Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham
Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
ESPN
CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC drawn with Alajuelense, Orlando to face Tigres
Newly-crowned MLS Cup champions LAFC will play Costa Rica's Alajuelense in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, while Orlando City SC was drawn against Tigres in a noteworthy MLS-Liga MX match-up for the knockout round. The regional clashes were made official during Monday night's draw for the last-16...
