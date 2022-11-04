ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
ESPN

World Cup worker who died was 'suffering to survive'; no help from Qatar government

The son of a World Cup stadium construction worker who died in Qatar said his father warned of poor working conditions caused by excessive heat before his death in 2018. Abdus Salam details how his father, Mosharraf Hossen, was "suffering to survive" in an interview with ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap, as part of the E60 documentary "Qatar's World Cup" (stream anytime on ESPN+), which details the plight of migrant workers in the buildup to soccer's biggest tournament.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oops! Ex-FIFA president Blatter now says giving Qatar the World Cup was a ‘mistake’

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted that awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup was, in his words, “a mistake.” Blatter was in charge of FIFA during one of the most controversial moments in the governing body’s history when, on December 2, 2010, it awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Now, two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Blatter has said that he wishes the tournament was given to Qatar’s chief competitor, the United States. “The choice of Qatar was a mistake,” Blatter said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. “It was a bad...
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'He looks a little lost' - should England stick with Raheem Sterling?

We've been here before: on the eve of a major tournament, with debate raging over whether Raheem Sterling deserves his place in the England team. While his record at international level and at major finals remains impressive, his club form for Chelsea is not making much of a case for his inclusion with the World Cup only two weeks away.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Endrick, Carrasco, Shaw, Lloris, Mudryk, Diaz, Isaksen

Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain for the Brazilian's signature. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have a clear run at signing summer target Yannick Carrasco in January as Atletico Madrid are likely to sell the 29-year-old Belgium winger. (Mundo...
ESPN

Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge

Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
ESPN

Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third

Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday, with a first-half goal by midfielder Felipe Anderson, to move up to third in the Serie A standings. Lazio forward Pedro took advantage of an error by Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who lost control of the ball in his side's own area, and the Spaniard set up Anderson with a low cross for their goal in the 29th minute.
SB Nation

Manchester United draw FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United have drawn FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout round. United failed to win their group on the final day against Real Sociedad, and were subsequently entered into a playoff round against third place teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. It only made sense after...
NBC Sports

Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham

Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.

