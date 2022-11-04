ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations. County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall’s Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Subtropical Storm Nicole

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the...
WPTV

Jordan Travis throws 3 TDs to help Florida State rout Miami 45-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes, Trey Benson ran for 128 yards and two scores and Florida State became bowl-eligible with a 45-3 rout over Miami on Saturday night. The Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) outgained the Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3) 456-188 and were never...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

