Democracy under attack: Time to condemn political violence
Some Americans seem motivated today by dangerous misconception: One is former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election. Another misconception is that the right to free speech incudes political intimidation and death threats — it doesn’t. Leaders of both political parties, as well...
Trump Investigation Ramps Up Before Expected 2024 Announcement
The special master appointed in Donald Trump's classified documents case has announced he will be consulting with the National Archives and Records Administration to discuss its practices regarding the categorization of materials under the Presidents Record Act. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was tasked with independently reviewing the thousands of documents...
Washington Examiner
Specter of Trump criminal charges reemerges as presidential run looms
The specter of criminal charges against Donald Trump will reemerge as the midterm elections conclude and the former president seemingly moves toward a new presidential bid. The Department of Justice is investigating the former president related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and separately conducted an unprecedented FBI raid of Trump’s Florida resort home of Mar-a-Lago in August. It is not yet known whether the Biden DOJ will charge Trump, although if such charges are incoming, they may have been delayed until after the Senate and House races finish to avoid the perception of interfering in the election.
MSNBC
Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.8.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * A slight shift: “Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to the international community to ‘force Russia into real peace talks’ reflected a change in rhetoric.”
MSNBC
The GOP response to Paul Pelosi's attacker shows an immigration double standard
After years of anti-immigrant, “Build the Wall” rhetoric, we have seen one of the highest-profile examples of someone who was in the United States illegally committing an act of shocking violence. We learned this week that the man who took a hammer to the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was undocumented, here on an expired temporary visitor visa, and radicalized online. And the attacker is part of one of the largest populations in the United States illegally: Canadians.
Voters in Boebert's district are over her
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
Nymag.com
Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans
A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
Trump Admitting Taking Presidential Documents 'Admissible Evidence': Conway
Donald Trump's apparent admittance during a campaign rally in Florida that he removed presidential documents after he left office has been described as damaging to his case in the criminal trial by legal experts. Lawyer George Conway, husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and frequent Trump critic, was...
MSNBC
As Trump misses Jan. 6 subpoena deadline, what happens now?
It was a few weeks ago when the Jan. 6 committee took the bold step of subpoenaing Donald Trump for testimony and documents. “In short,” the bipartisan panel told the Republican, “you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself.”
Trump-supporting Florida man convicted of shooting at jet skiers over ‘Ridin’ with Biden’ flag
A Trump-supporting Florida man has been convicted of shooting at a man on a jetski flying a “Ridin’ with Biden” flag on election day in 2020.A Miami jury found Eduardo Acosta, 39, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. Now he faces between 20 years and life imprisonment when he is sentenced on 16 December.Prosecutors told the court that Acosta was out on his own personal watercraft with a group on 3 November 2020 when they came across two other men on a small island in Biscayne Bay.The court heard that those men, Wilson Peralta...
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Crimea bridge not fully operational until September 2023, says UK defence ministry
UK Ministry of Defence says only one rail track is open, and repairs will depend heavily on weather during winter months
Republicans Outraged at Trump-Appointed FBI Director: 'Impeach!'
Christopher Wray was appointed to the federal agency by Trump in 2017 and was confirmed with overwhelming Republican support.
Live Results: John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz: Pennsylvania's US Senate election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Washington Examiner
'Fairly big swings' may deprive Republicans of Senate majority, pollster says
Polling guru Nate Silver says Republicans have "the edge" in the contest to win control of the Senate, but "fairly big swings" could save the Democrats in the midterm elections. Two days before Election Day, Silver shared FiveThirtyEight's forecasts for the balance of power in Congress on ABC's This Week,...
MSNBC
Midterm elections live updates: Dead heat in key races, 43 million votes already cast
Voters will hit the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots in this year's high-stakes midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate are up for grabs — and American democracy itself may be on the line. More than 43 million ballots have already been cast ahead...
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Spreads Too Much Hate in America
Many people express the opinion that the troubles in our society come from a lack of traditional values. I think the opposite is true. I believe that much of the division and hatred in our culture stems from intolerant beliefs that are spread by individuals of religious faith.
The Republican Party Has Been Infiltrated by Far-Right Extremists
This week US voters are heading to the polls in unprecedented conditions, amid a climate of extreme polarisation, rampant conspiracy theories and a looming threat of political violence. The midterms are the first national vote to be held since the riots of January the 6th, 2021, when a mob of...
MSNBC
Live updates: Midterm elections 2022 results, exit polls and news
Republicans appeared poised to win control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections. But a significant “red wave” did not materialize on election night, though races continue to be tabulated. Senate control remains unclear, with key races in Georgia and Wisconsin still too close to call, according...
