Lawrence, IN

Man shot, killed on southwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a domestic fight turned into a shooting on the southwest side of Indy. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. IMPD officers arrived to the area, a residential...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but the surrounding area is part of MSD of Decatur Township.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with ‘senseless’ Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
MUNCIE, IN
Police: South Bend man found safe

ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. 31, 2022, when he was believed to be in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
1 in critical condition after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is left in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed officers were called to the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Once there, they found a male victim in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man critically injured in shooting outside area party

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured after he was shot outside a party early Sunday on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue just before 1 a.m. They located a man with an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
140+-year-old rain record holds, no rain expected

INDIANAPOLIS – With sunshine and mild conditions expected today, no new records will occur today. Our record-high temperature was set just two years ago!. Record high temperature: 79° (2020) Record low temperature: 13° (1991) Record rainfall: 1.23” (1877) Record snowfall: 0.4” (1973)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mother and infant go missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child. 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police. Savanna, who may be in need of medical...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights

DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights of presumed innocence.
DELPHI, IN
Near north side Red Line closures take effect Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders that some routes may need to be adjusted starting Monday, Nov. 7. As IndyGo continues to add improvements along the Red Line. As a part of this, the Red Line station along Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway on the near north side will close.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
16 units affected as crews tackle apartment fire on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of 16 units in a southeast side apartment complex were evacuated after an early morning fire that destroyed the building’s top floor. Indianapolis firefighters were sent to the Emerson Village Apartments (5140 Emerson Village Place) just before 4:30 a.m. Fire officials said the fire was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mears holds onto Marion County Prosecutor’s Office

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Republican Cyndi Carrasco conceded the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office race to Democrat incumbent Ryan Mears. At the time she released her concession statement 76% had reported, with Mears leading with about 59% of the vote. Mears has been with the...
MARION COUNTY, IN

