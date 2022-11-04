Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
‘She did the right thing’: Former White River Twp paramedic charged with molestation after child tells teacher
INDIANAPOLIS — A former paramedic with the White River Township Fire Protection District reportedly told police that a 9-year-old girl “did the right thing” by telling a school teacher about how he made a “routine” of touching her inappropriately. Anthony Henson, 47, of Indianapolis, faces...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests man accused of killing his ex-wife’s new husband during funeral at Indy church
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement. Multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s...
cbs4indy.com
ISP: Police search for Connersville felon who stole Union County sheriff’s truck
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are searching for an elusive Connersville felon who is on the run after stealing a Union County Sheriff’s Department truck, according to Indiana State Police. Witnesses told CBS4 the pickup truck was stolen from the QuickPix Convenience store on N. Main Street in Liberty...
cbs4indy.com
Man shot, killed on southwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a domestic fight turned into a shooting on the southwest side of Indy. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. IMPD officers arrived to the area, a residential...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but the surrounding area is part of MSD of Decatur Township.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with ‘senseless’ Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
cbs4indy.com
Police: South Bend man found safe
ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. 31, 2022, when he was believed to be in South Bend.
cbs4indy.com
Large underage party leads to gun bust at east side Indy motel; highlights ongoing illegal gun crackdown
INDIANAPOLIS – A large underage party leads to a gun bust at a motel on Indy’s east side. According to court records, police were called to the Budget 8 Inn near 21st and Shadeland Saturday night for a large group of teens drinking and partying in the parking lot.
cbs4indy.com
1 in critical condition after shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is left in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed officers were called to the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Once there, they found a male victim in...
cbs4indy.com
Man critically injured in shooting outside area party
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured after he was shot outside a party early Sunday on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue just before 1 a.m. They located a man with an...
cbs4indy.com
Connersville felon uses hidden rooms to evade police during warrant service
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Hidden rooms. Chemical weapons. A felon on the run. That was a part of the scene in Connersville on Saturday as police attempted to serve a felony warrant to a man that evaded their capture. Officers with the Connersville Police Dept. were sent to the 1300...
cbs4indy.com
3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
140+-year-old rain record holds, no rain expected
INDIANAPOLIS – With sunshine and mild conditions expected today, no new records will occur today. Our record-high temperature was set just two years ago!. Record high temperature: 79° (2020) Record low temperature: 13° (1991) Record rainfall: 1.23” (1877) Record snowfall: 0.4” (1973)
cbs4indy.com
Mother and infant go missing from Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child. 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police. Savanna, who may be in need of medical...
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights
DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights of presumed innocence.
cbs4indy.com
Near north side Red Line closures take effect Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders that some routes may need to be adjusted starting Monday, Nov. 7. As IndyGo continues to add improvements along the Red Line. As a part of this, the Red Line station along Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway on the near north side will close.
cbs4indy.com
16 units affected as crews tackle apartment fire on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of 16 units in a southeast side apartment complex were evacuated after an early morning fire that destroyed the building’s top floor. Indianapolis firefighters were sent to the Emerson Village Apartments (5140 Emerson Village Place) just before 4:30 a.m. Fire officials said the fire was...
cbs4indy.com
Mom runs beauty bar inside Riley Hospital to care for parents of NICU babies
INDIANAPOLIS — For parents of sick children in the hospital, it can be an overwhelming time. A new space inside The Ronald McDonald Family Room at Riley Children’s Health is offering relief and relaxation to caregivers. The beauty bar is now up and running thanks to Carmel mom...
cbs4indy.com
Mears holds onto Marion County Prosecutor’s Office
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Republican Cyndi Carrasco conceded the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office race to Democrat incumbent Ryan Mears. At the time she released her concession statement 76% had reported, with Mears leading with about 59% of the vote. Mears has been with the...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations. The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday...
