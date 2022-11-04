Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report Revealed

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons vs. the Wizards

With all the outside noise surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, it can become easy to forget that they still have basketball games to play. As the team enters Washington to play the Wizards, they will look a lot like they did for much of last year, and that's a one man show with Kevin Durant.

Both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are out for this game, as Irving is of course suspended, and Simmons is once again injured. In addition to those two absences, the Nets will also be without T.J. Warren and Kessler Edwards. Seth Curry and Joe Harris are also out for Brooklyn. For the Wizards, they will be mostly healthy, as Delon Wright is their only injured player. All other absences for Washington are players on G-League assignments.

This is a game the Nets have to find a way to win, as they are spiraling downward both on and off the court. Even when fully healthy, there are questions about the legitimacy of this team, and those are only magnified when players like Irving and Simmons are out.

Durant was frustrated last season when he found himself as the lone star out there while Irving was ineligible and Simmons was hurt, and he now finds himself in the exact same situation just two weeks into the new season. This is a disaster for the Nets, who may be looking to press the reset button soon.

