Gate.io, one of the world’s earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a leading crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency– as a means of payment– bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions. Therefore, Gate.io decided to develop and launch Gate Pay to bring the Web 3.0 lifestyle to the public by serving individual users and business partners with its crypto-based payment solution.

9 HOURS AGO