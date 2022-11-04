Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
METAVERSE PROJECT LAUNCHES GREEN CRYPTO PRESALE
KLAB is a new green cryptocurrency from KLABRATE WORLD that will offer its native digital token via a presale campaign. The KLAB token offers the opportunity to buy into an innovative and exciting project at the best price possible. In fact, as of writing, the first tranche of KLAB tokens will be available to buy at $0.0125.
thecoinrise.com
Opera launches new NFT monitoring and exploration tool
Web3 browser Opera has introduced DegenKnows, a new non-fungible token (NFT) monitoring, tracking, and exploration tool with on-chain and off-chain statistics. The new tool intends to aid users in navigating NFT projects and gaining access to social media community information. DegenKnows aims to provide users with off-chain data from social...
NEWSBTC
ZTX’s Upcoming Launch of Metaverse-Based Home NFT Sale Upends the Industry Blueprint
ZTX (ZepetoX), a web3 initiative of ZEPETO, widely recognized as Asia’s largest Metaverse platform with over 340 million registered users, has announced its Home NFT launch. Built on the Solana network, the project aims to create an immersive 3D open world where people can build, play, and earn valuable crypto assets and collectibles while participating in fun, exciting, and entertaining virtual experiences.
daystech.org
VRJAM Launches Open Beta, Bringing Forth the Next Chapter of Virtual Events – EDM.com
There’s a brand new web page turning within the metaverse as VRJAM steps as much as the plate to construct the way forward for the creator economic system. Created on the MATIC blockchain, VRJAM is a forward-thinking occasions platform constructed with creators top-of-mind. What started as an early imaginative and prescient and framework in 2017 has since progressed to the platform’s first open beta launch, which commenced this week.
cryptonewsz.com
Minted launchpad eases NFT usage via free minting feature
Minted Launchpad is live, allowing users to mint and trade their favorite NFTs on the platform. Moreover, they can browse a wide range of collections with security and ease of use as top priorities. With the step in place, A Hard Working Man is now being brought to the ecosystem...
CoinTelegraph
Catheon Gaming Announces Partnerships to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain
Hong Kong – 2 November 2022. Catheon Gaming, ranked as the No. 1 blockchain gaming emerging giant in the “2022 KPMG & HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report,” is pleased to announce a partnership with Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain.
thenewscrypto.com
XDC Network Transforms Developer Participation Into Decentralization
A blockchain network is trustless and requires no personal interaction between participants. A distributed ledger ensures that all nodes in the network have access to the same data. There will be widespread disapproval of a member’s ledger if it has been tampered with or corrupted by other users on the network.
fashionunited.com
Maurices launches new jean exchange programme
Women’s size-inclusive fashion brand Maurices is enhancing its customer experience with the launch of its ‘Fit Freedom Jean Exchange’ programme that will allow customers to exchange jeans for a new size for free. The initiative is exclusive to MyMaurices rewards members and will allow customers who buy...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Miku Care Launches Pediatric Wellness Dashboard
Miku Care introduced its newest offering, Care+, featuring a dashboard designed to keep parents notified of important changes in their child's wellness. The in-app software add-on uses trend graphs and trend notifications to help parents easily view and stay aware of changes in their child's unique sleep and breathing patterns, which are key indicators of overall well-being. With a better understanding of the factors that impact a child's sleep and wellness, parents can adjust daily habits, nightly routines and discuss inconsistencies with providers.
ffnews.com
Gate.io Launches its Crypto Payment Product, Gate Pay
Gate.io, one of the world’s earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a leading crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency– as a means of payment– bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions. Therefore, Gate.io decided to develop and launch Gate Pay to bring the Web 3.0 lifestyle to the public by serving individual users and business partners with its crypto-based payment solution.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone and University of Auckland Unveil 5G-powered Technology Hub, Te Ahi Hangarau
Vodafone and the University of Auckland Business School officially unleashed the 5G-powered technology hub, Te Ahi Hangarau, powered by Vodafone at a launch event last week. The tech hub is already helping to spark innovative ideas by enabling students to harness emerging technologies thanks to significant financial and technological investment from Vodafone in partnership with Nokia.
cryptonewsz.com
OpenSea empowers on-chain enforcement of new NFT creator fees
The year 2018 brought a new space for artists to flourish financially. Non-fungible tokens proved to be an effective way to reach out to everyone across the globe and sell a digital piece of art. However, it experienced a drawback regarding creators’ fees or royalties. OpenSea has resolved the...
cryptonewsz.com
The Web3Souls Hackathon in the Metaverse
From November 28 to December 5, the Web3Souls Hackathon will be held in the Metaverse. Its participants will get hands-on experience with the Decentralized Society Concept (DeSoc). About the Web3Souls Hackathon. This is an online hackathon dedicated to creating DeSoc projects, which will take place in the Metaverse. The event...
todaynftnews.com
Nik Storonsky of Revolut announces the integration of the chat function with NFT profile pics
In accordance with the recent revelation made by CEO Nik Storonsky, the new instant messaging feature of Revolut, which was just launched yesterday in the European Economic Area and the UK, will be incorporating NFT profile pictures. Nik Storonsky joined the Web Summit and spoke about the exciting journey of the fintech unicorn.
daystech.org
Instagram Is Trying Out a New Feature Allowing Users to Mint and Sell NFTs. Here’s How One OG Creator Is Using It
If there was one takeaway from Facebook’s much-maligned rebrand in October final 12 months, it was Zuckerberg Inc. telegraphing a willpower to nook and monetize the metaverse. Year considered one of Meta has been a disaster. The firm’s inventory worth has fallen practically 75 p.c, the Reality Labs division...
CNBC
Kickstarter helped launch Peloton, Oculus and Allbirds, but what's next? A new CEO has some ideas
Since Kickstarter's founding in 2009, backers on the platform have pledged close to $7 billion to more than 228,000 projects. Some have become big consumer brands like Peloton and Allbirds, others raised a ton of money but failed as businesses, like the Coolest Cooler. But its creative fundraising power remains:...
decrypt.co
Animoca Brands CEO: 'There Is No Metaverse Without Web3'
Robby Yung took aim at Meta's focus on virtual reality for the metaverse, calling VR "a big distraction" and "a mistake." The metaverse means many things to many people, whether that be Meta's virtual reality "office," Fortnite's combination of gameplay and social space, or Decentraland's NFT-powered virtual world. But to...
helihub.com
REBTECH and Aveo Engineering agree to Global Strategic Partnership
Global night vision solutions provider and industry leader REBTECH has announced the signing of a Global Strategic Partnership with Aveo Engineering. The two companies will cooperate to build the Aveo product line on a global scale while providing REBTECH with additional markets, contacts and expanding REBTECH’s growing NVG installation and product capability.
