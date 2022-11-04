ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

METAVERSE PROJECT LAUNCHES GREEN CRYPTO PRESALE

KLAB is a new green cryptocurrency from KLABRATE WORLD that will offer its native digital token via a presale campaign. The KLAB token offers the opportunity to buy into an innovative and exciting project at the best price possible. In fact, as of writing, the first tranche of KLAB tokens will be available to buy at $0.0125.
thecoinrise.com

Opera launches new NFT monitoring and exploration tool

Web3 browser Opera has introduced DegenKnows, a new non-fungible token (NFT) monitoring, tracking, and exploration tool with on-chain and off-chain statistics. The new tool intends to aid users in navigating NFT projects and gaining access to social media community information. DegenKnows aims to provide users with off-chain data from social...
NEWSBTC

ZTX’s Upcoming Launch of Metaverse-Based Home NFT Sale Upends the Industry Blueprint

ZTX (ZepetoX), a web3 initiative of ZEPETO, widely recognized as Asia’s largest Metaverse platform with over 340 million registered users, has announced its Home NFT launch. Built on the Solana network, the project aims to create an immersive 3D open world where people can build, play, and earn valuable crypto assets and collectibles while participating in fun, exciting, and entertaining virtual experiences.
daystech.org

VRJAM Launches Open Beta, Bringing Forth the Next Chapter of Virtual Events – EDM.com

There’s a brand new web page turning within the metaverse as VRJAM steps as much as the plate to construct the way forward for the creator economic system. Created on the MATIC blockchain, VRJAM is a forward-thinking occasions platform constructed with creators top-of-mind. What started as an early imaginative and prescient and framework in 2017 has since progressed to the platform’s first open beta launch, which commenced this week.
cryptonewsz.com

Minted launchpad eases NFT usage via free minting feature

Minted Launchpad is live, allowing users to mint and trade their favorite NFTs on the platform. Moreover, they can browse a wide range of collections with security and ease of use as top priorities. With the step in place, A Hard Working Man is now being brought to the ecosystem...
CoinTelegraph

Catheon Gaming Announces Partnerships to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain

Hong Kong – 2 November 2022. Catheon Gaming, ranked as the No. 1 blockchain gaming emerging giant in the “2022 KPMG & HSBC Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific report,” is pleased to announce a partnership with Dancing Bonito Incorporated & SPARK Incorporated to bring Tokyo Conception to the blockchain.
thenewscrypto.com

XDC Network Transforms Developer Participation Into Decentralization

A blockchain network is trustless and requires no personal interaction between participants. A distributed ledger ensures that all nodes in the network have access to the same data. There will be widespread disapproval of a member’s ledger if it has been tampered with or corrupted by other users on the network.
fashionunited.com

Maurices launches new jean exchange programme

Women’s size-inclusive fashion brand Maurices is enhancing its customer experience with the launch of its ‘Fit Freedom Jean Exchange’ programme that will allow customers to exchange jeans for a new size for free. The initiative is exclusive to MyMaurices rewards members and will allow customers who buy...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Miku Care Launches Pediatric Wellness Dashboard

Miku Care introduced its newest offering, Care+, featuring a dashboard designed to keep parents notified of important changes in their child's wellness. The in-app software add-on uses trend graphs and trend notifications to help parents easily view and stay aware of changes in their child's unique sleep and breathing patterns, which are key indicators of overall well-being. With a better understanding of the factors that impact a child's sleep and wellness, parents can adjust daily habits, nightly routines and discuss inconsistencies with providers.
ffnews.com

Gate.io Launches its Crypto Payment Product, Gate Pay

Gate.io, one of the world’s earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched Gate Pay, a leading crypto-based payment product. Gate.io believes that, with a larger purpose to bridge the divide between blockchain and everyday life, cryptocurrencies will assume the basic and critical function of currency– as a means of payment– bringing a wider adoption beyond the limited user group in trading and transactions. Therefore, Gate.io decided to develop and launch Gate Pay to bring the Web 3.0 lifestyle to the public by serving individual users and business partners with its crypto-based payment solution.
thefastmode.com

Vodafone and University of Auckland Unveil 5G-powered Technology Hub, Te Ahi Hangarau

Vodafone and the University of Auckland Business School officially unleashed the 5G-powered technology hub, Te Ahi Hangarau, powered by Vodafone at a launch event last week. The tech hub is already helping to spark innovative ideas by enabling students to harness emerging technologies thanks to significant financial and technological investment from Vodafone in partnership with Nokia.
cryptonewsz.com

OpenSea empowers on-chain enforcement of new NFT creator fees

The year 2018 brought a new space for artists to flourish financially. Non-fungible tokens proved to be an effective way to reach out to everyone across the globe and sell a digital piece of art. However, it experienced a drawback regarding creators’ fees or royalties. OpenSea has resolved the...
cryptonewsz.com

The Web3Souls Hackathon in the Metaverse

From November 28 to December 5, the Web3Souls Hackathon will be held in the Metaverse. Its participants will get hands-on experience with the Decentralized Society Concept (DeSoc). About the Web3Souls Hackathon. This is an online hackathon dedicated to creating DeSoc projects, which will take place in the Metaverse. The event...
todaynftnews.com

Nik Storonsky of Revolut announces the integration of the chat function with NFT profile pics

In accordance with the recent revelation made by CEO Nik Storonsky, the new instant messaging feature of Revolut, which was just launched yesterday in the European Economic Area and the UK, will be incorporating NFT profile pictures. Nik Storonsky joined the Web Summit and spoke about the exciting journey of the fintech unicorn.
decrypt.co

Animoca Brands CEO: 'There Is No Metaverse Without Web3'

Robby Yung took aim at Meta's focus on virtual reality for the metaverse, calling VR "a big distraction" and "a mistake." The metaverse means many things to many people, whether that be Meta's virtual reality "office," Fortnite's combination of gameplay and social space, or Decentraland's NFT-powered virtual world. But to...
helihub.com

REBTECH and Aveo Engineering agree to Global Strategic Partnership

Global night vision solutions provider and industry leader REBTECH has announced the signing of a Global Strategic Partnership with Aveo Engineering. The two companies will cooperate to build the Aveo product line on a global scale while providing REBTECH with additional markets, contacts and expanding REBTECH’s growing NVG installation and product capability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy