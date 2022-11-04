ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills, in response to increasing home heating prices and dropping temperatures, has eased air pollution rules concerning the importation of non-low sulfur kerosene. However, Mills is hedging her bets on whether she’ll also bend the rules for the import of non-low sulfur No. 2 heating oil.
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
You have probably seen the photos and videos that went viral after a Kentucky miner didn't want to be late to his 3 year old son's first University of Kentucky basketball game, so he went straight to the game from work without showering. So cool that it was more important...
When Rosaleen Doherty became dissatisfied with her job in the tech business 20 years ago, she recalled how fulfilling a previous job at a nursing home was. Doherty and her husband, Jay Kenney, who was also unhappily employed in the IT sector, decided they wanted to switch to careers where they could help others.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
