NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Tuesday, November 8, 2022. 6:30 am.
Where’s the Seacoast’s Winter Weather? It’s Coming
The days after Halloween is usually when the colder weather takes hold, ski areas start making snow, and thoughts turn to when the first snow might fall. This year, high temperature records fell in Concord, New Hampshire, and Portland and Augusta in Maine. Temperatures at noon on Sunday were in the '70s, with no sign of any kind of wintry weather.
WGME
Last lunar eclipse until 2025 will happen on Tuesday, but will Mainers be able to see it?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- An exciting celestial event will occur tonight, and the best part is, all of Maine gets the chance to see it. Apart from that, a very active week of weather ahead, record highs, cold temperatures, gusty winds, and heavy rain are all likely at some point this week.
It’s True, Maine Could See Its First Snow Storm Next Week
Back in August, the Farmer's Almanac told us that we could expect an early, snowy, cold winter here in the State of Maine. In fact, the annual publication told us that we should expert our first Nor'Easter in October. So far, they have been slightly off the mark. It has...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
Beautiful Chalet with Waterfront Views of Long Lake in Madawaska, Maine
Waterfront views, spacious kitchen, cathedral ceilings, decks, wood floors and so much more at this beautiful home on Long Lake in Madawaska. This home is all about Aroostook County, Maine. When you think of a dream location in northern Maine, this is what you picture. Waterfront Property. The house has...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Maine's trophy arctic char may hold a climate change key
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine graduate student Brad Erdman and his classmate, Julia, left Orono on Halloween morning. This wasn't for a typical adventure on the 31st, as the two students headed to Floods Pond in Otis to go fishing. The fish they were after, however, is part...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
wagmtv.com
High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
maineinsights.com
$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
themainewire.com
Mills Eases Air Quality Rules for Kerosene, Hedges on Heating Oil
Maine Gov. Janet Mills, in response to increasing home heating prices and dropping temperatures, has eased air pollution rules concerning the importation of non-low sulfur kerosene. However, Mills is hedging her bets on whether she’ll also bend the rules for the import of non-low sulfur No. 2 heating oil.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
What you need to know about new wind and transmission line proposals for Northern Maine
Mars Hill Wind, south of Presque Isle, is one of only a handful of large renewable energy projects in Northern Maine, where the cost of exporting power is high. Photo courtesy Reed & Reed. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
9 of Maine’s Dirtiest Jobs That Somebody Does
You have probably seen the photos and videos that went viral after a Kentucky miner didn't want to be late to his 3 year old son's first University of Kentucky basketball game, so he went straight to the game from work without showering. So cool that it was more important...
mainebiz.biz
Maine senior-care franchise helps clients feel right at home
When Rosaleen Doherty became dissatisfied with her job in the tech business 20 years ago, she recalled how fulfilling a previous job at a nursing home was. Doherty and her husband, Jay Kenney, who was also unhappily employed in the IT sector, decided they wanted to switch to careers where they could help others.
WPFO
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
