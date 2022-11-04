Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
1 dead after single-car crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-car crash that left a person dead. MPD says officers responded to the crash at I-40 and Hollywood Street Monday at 11:10 p.m. to find one person inside the vehicle. The person was pronounced deceased on the scene. No additional...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating ‘wounding call’ leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a “wounding call” was reported near Whitehaven Tuesday morning. Investigators say officers received the call around 7:45 a.m. and responded to the scene at West Levi Road and Hammett Drive. One person died on the...
actionnews5.com
2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning on Waterside Drive. Memphis Police Department says one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition the other is non-critical. This investigation is ongoing.
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed near Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday night at a business on Tchulahoma Road. Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at 10:21 p.m. at 4625 Tchulahoma Road near Shelby Drive. The victim died on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis man fatally shot by passing motorist on I-40
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot by a passing motorist on I-40 Monday night in West Memphis. Yasmon Lewis, 21, was rushed to a Memphis hospital where he later died. ASP says he was shot on I-40 near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit on North Hollywood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on North Hollywood Street. A man was struck in Hyde Park and taken to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, said police. MPD has one person detained.
actionnews5.com
Man held on $250k bond for shooting at FedEx facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man was arrested for shooting a co-worker at a FedEx facility after a heated argument. The Nov. 2nd shooting began after an argument between the 24-year-old, Jalen Hamilton and 31-year-old, Morris William. On Nov. 7th, police interviewed Hamilton and he stated that William...
actionnews5.com
Police say man’s Tesla stolen from restaurant parking lot, 4 suspects at large
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they say stole a Tesla from the parking lot of Osaka Japanese Cuisine on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. Police say when the car’s owner left the restaurant that night, he discovered his Tesla was missing from the parking lot.
actionnews5.com
Witness recounts shooting at North Memphis park that left 1-year-old girl dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of pulling the trigger over a disagreement that left a toddler dead and a mother seriously injured is in custody and will go before a judge on Monday morning. A witness who was there when it all happened recounted the tragic outcome to...
actionnews5.com
Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in fatal shooting of 1-year-old to make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged in the deadly shooting that killed a toddler and injured a mother on Friday is set to appear in court Monday. This will be the first court appearance for 19-year-old Juanita Bruce since she turned herself in over the weekend as the mother remains hospitalized.
actionnews5.com
Man calls 911 after police say he shot, killed father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot his father in the face Saturday night. According to the affidavit, 32-year-old Jarvis Fullwiley called 911 Saturday night from his father’s home near Bartlett and told dispatchers that he had just shot him.
actionnews5.com
Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
actionnews5.com
Leaders say California foundation could heal and empower system-impacted people in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis continues to face violence all across the city. It’s a problem community leaders and activists are constantly talking about, but this weekend, some of the Bluff City’s decision-makers took it a step further. District Attorney Steve Mulroy, Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarman, Sheriff...
actionnews5.com
Owner of Better Dayz Tax Services, family sentenced for fraud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A business owner, his wife and brother have been sentenced for filing false tax returns under the business name― Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC. Robert L. Pryor owned the tax preparation business in Memphis, Tennessee. His wife, Elaine Pryor and brother, Joshua L. Pryor also worked at Better Dayz Tax Services Tax Services. Investigators say all three prepared false tax returns for clients and for themselves―resulting in total tax revenue of more than $122,000 over three years. Each defendant pleaded guilty to one count of preparing a false tax return.
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing in on the state of the One Beale project. Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps --...
actionnews5.com
Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Streetdog Foundation is gearing up for its 10th annual Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12 at The Warehouse located at 36 East GE Patterson Avenue. Kent Pafford with the Streetdog Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to...
actionnews5.com
California reentry program comes to Shelby County
Law enforcement recognized for fight to combat domestic violence.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ‘Thank you for your Service’ luncheon happening at 11 a.m. November 10th at the guest house at Graceland Hotel.
actionnews5.com
Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
