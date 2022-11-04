MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A business owner, his wife and brother have been sentenced for filing false tax returns under the business name― Better Dayz Tax Services, LLC. Robert L. Pryor owned the tax preparation business in Memphis, Tennessee. His wife, Elaine Pryor and brother, Joshua L. Pryor also worked at Better Dayz Tax Services Tax Services. Investigators say all three prepared false tax returns for clients and for themselves―resulting in total tax revenue of more than $122,000 over three years. Each defendant pleaded guilty to one count of preparing a false tax return.

