goseawolves.com
#5 UAA aims for GNAC title at WOU, Saint Martin's
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE VOLLEYBALL... Thur., Nov. 10 – 6 pm AST – New P.E. Building – Monmouth, Ore. #5 Alaska Anchorage (25-2, 15-1 GNAC) at Western Oregon (9-15, 5-11 GNAC) &. Sat., Nov. 12 – 4 pm AST – Marcus Pavilion – Lacey, Wash....
goseawolves.com
NCAA-record crowd sees #6 UAA top Central in 3
ANCHORAGE – Seniors stars Ellen Floyd and Eve Stephens delivered huge efforts to help propel 6th-ranked Alaska Anchorage to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 victory over Central Washington in front of largest regular-season crowd in NCAA Div. II volleyball history – 3,888 – Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Center.
goseawolves.com
Nash runs to GNAC Title
MONMOUTH, ORE. – University of Alaska Anchorage sophomore Cole Nash won the men's race at the GNAC Cross Country Championships Saturday. Nash, who becomes the 13th Seawolf to win the men's cross country conference title, finished the eight-kilometer course in a time of 23:46, 17 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
goseawolves.com
Hamelin extends point streak
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – Derek Hamelin of the University of Alaska Anchorage extended his point streak to six games in a 3-1 loss at Air Force Saturday. Matt Allen scored with a low-angle shot to open the scoring at 7:04 of the first period. Derek Hamelin recorded his seventh assist in six games on the play. Brett Bamber also earned an assist.
radiokenai.com
ACS Invitational Wrestling Hosts Boys & Girls Tournaments
The ACS Invitational Wrestling Tournaments, with wrestlers representing 52 teams from throughout Alaska, featured both a boys tournament (40 teams) and a girls tournament (52 teams) at Anchorage Christian School. ACS Invitational: Boys. The Kenai Kardinals scored 78 team points and Nikiski scored 72, finishing behind overall team champion Nome,...
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
alaskasnewssource.com
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother's heartbreak into hope. A picture of Dylan petting his Rottweiler, Nas hangs on the main wall of the living room. A decal of the Dylan's Place logo sits to the left of it, surrounded by a quote Dylan had tattooed on his body: 'Every Saint Has a Past, Every Sinner Has a Future.'
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues -- from a busy strip mall to a converted garage -- with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found stillness...
alaskasnewssource.com
Proposed school closures raise questions for students and staff at Northwood Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary enrollment to be at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list of potential school closures. “I was shocked,”...
Passing: Bill Sheffield, former governor of Alaska
Former Gov. Bill Sheffield has passed. He died at his home in Anchorage after an extended illness at the age of 94. William Jennings Sheffield Jr. was the fifth governor of Alaska, from 1982 to 1986. A Democrat, Sheffield was born on June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Wash. He built and owned hotels under Sheffield Enterprises, eventually owning 19 hotels, which he sold to Holland America. Those hotels are now known as Westmark.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
kinyradio.com
Alaska State Troopers arrest Texas fugitive from justice in Palmer
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A traffic stop in Palmer ended with an arrest Tuesday after it was found that the driver had an arrest warrant out of Texas. On Tuesday afternoon at 2:06, Troopers assigned to BHP conducted a traffic stop on a black Oldsmobile sedan on Blueberry Ave in Palmer for a moving and equipment violation.
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
alaskasnewssource.com
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure. At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal, Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list. Alaska Avalanche Workshop held at...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
Mayor Dan Sullivan endorses Nick Begich for Congress
Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan on Friday endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. He joins over 75 other conservative elected and former-elected leaders around the state, including current Mayor Dave Bronson, and a host of other conservatives that include Mayor Rodney Dial of Ketchikan to all three mayors of the Fairbanks-North Pole communities. The election ends Nov. 8.
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Businesswoman indicted on tax evasion and filing false tax returns
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An indictment was unsealed charging an Alaska businesswoman with tax evasion and filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned. The indictment charges that from approximately 2014 through 2018, Tina H. Yi, of Nome and Anchorage, evaded approximately $1.5 million in federal...
