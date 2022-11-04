Former Gov. Bill Sheffield has passed. He died at his home in Anchorage after an extended illness at the age of 94. William Jennings Sheffield Jr. was the fifth governor of Alaska, from 1982 to 1986. A Democrat, Sheffield was born on June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Wash. He built and owned hotels under Sheffield Enterprises, eventually owning 19 hotels, which he sold to Holland America. Those hotels are now known as Westmark.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO