Sacramento, CA

numberfire.com

Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Malik Monk (groin) questionable on Wednesday

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Monk's status is currently in limbo after Sacramento's guard experienced recent right groin soreness. Look for Davion Mitchell to see more minutes if Monk is inactive versus a Cleveland team allowing a 104.7 defensive rating.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) will play Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Davis was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. Despite the ailment, and as the tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court versus Utah. Our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Nurkic is dealing with an adductor injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Charlotte. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.9...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard is listed as probable with a calf injury and is expected to play against the Hornets. Our models expect him to see 35.5 minutes against Charlotte. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 21.5 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Cam Payne (foot) available Monday for Suns

Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is available to play on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne will return to his reserve role after missing the past two games. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet will have less minutes available. numberFire's models project Payne for 17.0 minutes and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Chicago's Andre Drummond (shoudler) questionable for Wednesday's matchup

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond's status is currently in the air after Chicago's center missed six games with a shoulder ailment. Look for Derrick Jones Jr. to see an increase in playing time against a Pelicans' team ranked 15th if Drummond is inactive.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/5/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and at this point, it's completely unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. He's yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. In...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night

Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench

Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar was forced to miss one game with left foot soreness. In a high usage role against a Jazz team ranked eighth in defensive rating, numberFire's models project James to score 44.4 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA

