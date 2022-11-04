Campanile slates auditions for ‘The Music Man’

Right on the heels of its popular “Something Rotten!” musical, Campanile Productions announced the community theater group will have auditions on Dec. 3 for its next show, “The Music Man.”

The show dates are March 9 to 12. Rehearsals will begin in early January.

Additional information about auditions is available here. Audition sign-up times can be scheduled online. The auditions will be at the Campanile building behind Save-More Drugs on Fort Campbell Boulevard.