Fort Campbell, KY

Campanile slates auditions for ‘The Music Man’

By Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago
Right on the heels of its popular “Something Rotten!” musical, Campanile Productions announced the community theater group will have auditions on Dec. 3 for its next show, “The Music Man.”

The show dates are March 9 to 12. Rehearsals will begin in early January.

Additional information about auditions is available here. Audition sign-up times can be scheduled online. The auditions will be at the Campanile building behind Save-More Drugs on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
