GOP's Walters defeats Nelson for top Oklahoma education job
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles. Republican Ryan Walters, 37, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books from school libraries. “The radical left has decided that our schools need to be places of indoctrination,” he said during a recent debate. Walters also has embraced Stitt’s education-voucher proposal that would allow public money to be spent on tuition at private schools, including religious schools.
Oklahoma Election Results: Frank Lucas wins race for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District
The Associated Press has called the race for Oklahoma's Third Congressional District for incumbent Frank Lucas. The longtime Oklahoma Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jeremiah Ross. Lucas was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 to finish Glenn English's term in Oklahoma's Sixth Congressional District. Oklahoma lost the...
Oklahoma Election Day: Oklahomans casting votes to help shape state's future
It's Election Day in Oklahoma. The polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and people will be able to cast their votes in races that will help shape Oklahoma's future. Below is a running blog KOCO 5 will update throughout Election Day. Be sure to check back for the latest updates.
Oklahoma State Election Board discuss election security ahead of midterms
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tuesday will be Oklahomans' last day to cast their ballot in the midterm elections that will help shape Oklahoma's future. This year, federal law enforcement agencies are warning of threats of violence. The Oklahoma State Election Board held a pre-Election Day news conference to discuss election...
Stitt, Hofmeister hope for an outcome in their favor on election night
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and his opponent Joy Hofmeister are hoping for an outcome in their favor on election night. The election is expected to be tight in many races, including for governor. Incumbent Stitt is vying for his second term in office after being elected...
Decision 2022: Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma's general election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates throughout Election Day as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage Tuesday on...
Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections
Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to make big decisions about the state's future. It's finally Election Day in Oklahoma, and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know...
You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
Oklahoma Election Results: Incumbent James Lankford wins re-election bid for US Senate
Incumbent James Lankford has won his re-election bid for the U.S. Senate. The Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma defeated challenger Madison Horn. Lankford was first elected to Capitol Hill as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He served Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District from 2011-15. In 2014, Lankford won a...
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
Oklahoma’s Mullin could be first Native in Senate since 2005
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, would become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years if he’s elected Tuesday. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will...
Oklahoma State Election Board assures public ahead of election
Election Day is Tuesday and before thousands of Oklahomans head to the polls, the Oklahoma State Election Board is addressing concerns on election security.
Governor candidates make final push in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH – Both the Republican and Democrat candidates for Oklahoma governor made appearances in Tahlequah just days before the midterm election. The incumbent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will face Democrat challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Nov. 8. On Nov. 4, Stitt attended...
Election 2022: James Lankford wins re-election for U.S. Senate
TULSA, Okla. — James Lankford won re-election Tuesday for his U.S. Senate seat representing Oklahoma. The Associated Press called the race against Democrat Madison Horn within minutes of polls closing at 7 p.m. Who is Madison Horn?. Madison Horn is running to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate as...
Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote
For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
Oklahoma election results
OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Oklahoma took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a variety of issues. You can view Oklahoma’s results below
A Choctaw Nation Initiative Fizzled, But Early Voting Still Soared
DURANT — Oklahoma’s five largest tribes broke precedent last month by endorsing Joy Hofmeister for governor. The Choctaw Nation last week established another election first with an initiative to address low voter turnout among its citizens. Though few of the nation’s employees and elders took advantage of free...
Stitt’s reelection hopes uncertain in dead heat Oklahoma governor’s race
Despite Oklahoma’s notoriously red history, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s bid for reelection is facing pushback from Oklahoma voters as Democrat Joy Hofmeister narrows the gap in the polls. In the 2020 general election, Oklahoma was the only state to have all red counties, with about 65% of voters leaning...
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
