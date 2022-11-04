ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Associated Press

GOP's Walters defeats Nelson for top Oklahoma education job

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles. Republican Ryan Walters, 37, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books from school libraries. “The radical left has decided that our schools need to be places of indoctrination,” he said during a recent debate. Walters also has embraced Stitt’s education-voucher proposal that would allow public money to be spent on tuition at private schools, including religious schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections

Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to make big decisions about the state's future. It's finally Election Day in Oklahoma, and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Governor candidates make final push in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH – Both the Republican and Democrat candidates for Oklahoma governor made appearances in Tahlequah just days before the midterm election. The incumbent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will face Democrat challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Nov. 8. On Nov. 4, Stitt attended...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote

For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

A Choctaw Nation Initiative Fizzled, But Early Voting Still Soared

DURANT — Oklahoma’s five largest tribes broke precedent last month by endorsing Joy Hofmeister for governor. The Choctaw Nation last week established another election first with an initiative to address low voter turnout among its citizens. Though few of the nation’s employees and elders took advantage of free...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE

