Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues. According to the sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being...
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
Miracles happen: Crews able to rescue Mississippi farmer buried under 10-feet of soybeans in grain bin
Officials with the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department say they witnessed a miracle Tuesday when a local farmer was rescued alive after being under 10 feet of soybeans in a grain bin. “When a man gets pulled under 8-10 feet of soybeans in a silo, stays there for about an hour...
Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
JCSD cocaine bust
After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors. The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. 10pm Headlines 11/7. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST.
Waynesboro PD K-9 Officer Jagger shows off training
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries. Police said they […]
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia. Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.
Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide. Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide. According to investigators, additional charges are pending for […]
Waynesboro K-9 unit training
After many months of practice, discipline and thinking outside the box, their performance at Pearl High School in the state championship earned the Marching Wildcats. Sororities and fraternities are getting their vocal cords ready for a longstanding University of Southern Mississippi tradition just in time for the holiday season. Hattiesburg...
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
Two dead, three injured in Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were killed and three others were hurt during a shooting in Hattiesburg. The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on November 2, 2022. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth, of Hattiesburg, and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, […]
Columbia band wins state championship
The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Areas in Wards 2 and 5 were selected to receive funding to improve their water, sewer and drainage systems. I-59 Construction Zone Driving Tips. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Road construction on I-59 has caused some trouble...
