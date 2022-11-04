Read full article on original website
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
Andre Drummond (shoulder) out Monday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. In the span of about 30 minutes, Drummond was upgraded from doubtful to questionable and then ruled out for a sixth straight game. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran big is progressing in his recovery, so there seems to be a decent chance that Drummond returns on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. There should continue to be additional minutes for Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams for at least one more game.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and at this point, it's completely unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. He's yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. In...
Mavericks' Christian Wood (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wood will sit out on Wednesday night after suffering a recent knee sprain. Expect Maxi Kleber to play more minutes versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
Anthony Davis (back) will play Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Davis was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. Despite the ailment, and as the tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court versus Utah. Our...
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/5/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Pokusevski's Wednesday projection includes...
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Romeo Langford (toe) not listed on Spurs' Wednesday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (toe) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a three-game absence with toe soreness, Langford is on track to return on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis unit playing with a 100.5 pace, expect Langford to play a second unit role.
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
Trail Blazers list Jerami Grant (ankle) as probable for Wednesday's contest against Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant is on track to suit up on Wednesday night despite suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Charlotte unit ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Grant to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (knee) questionable on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nance Jr. is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bulls on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Chicago. Nance's Wednesday...
Justise Winslow (ankle) will play Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Winslow was listed probable coming into the day due to a minor ankle ailment. And as that tag suggested, he has been cleared to play. Our models project Winslow for 7.5 points,...
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
