Road Commissions Getting Ready for Winter Weather

Temps in the high 60’s may have lulled you into a false sense of security, but winter is coming. And road crews are getting ready for it.

That’s the plan for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission. Crews are already in winter-mode, getting three dozen plow trucks and other snow removal equipment ready for the season. And some new technology will also come in handy this winter.

“Everything is ready, they’re all equipped for snow removal activity. So we should be able to be up and running at a moment’s notice. I’m hoping not anytime too soon. But we are ready,” Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski says.

Kluczynski says things are looking good for winter. Salt prices didn’t change much this year, and they have enough of it. “The good news is this year we don’t have the shortage of materials that we had last year. It seems like everybody is reporting that they have good salt storage for the year,” he says.

Gas prices are constantly fluctuating, and like the timing of the first winter storm, they’re hard to predict. “We are running mostly diesels. You take a diesel truck out for a shift and it’s going to run through 80-100 gallons of diesel every time it goes out the door. It adds up pretty quick. It is a significant increase and we’ve been budgeting for it,” Kluczynski says.

The Road Commission has about 35 different snow removal vehicles. About half of them have already been involved in a pilot program for vehicle tracking technology. The rest of the fleet will come online this winter. It’s something that should help the crews work more efficiently this winter season. “It not only tells us where our trucks are, it tells us if the blades are up, the blades are down. Whether or not they’re spreading sand or whatever material they have in the truck, and how much. And it gives us a better feel for how our drivers are adjusting to conditions.”

And it also includes knowing which roads need the most attention, Kluczynski says. “It’s going to track exactly where we’ve been around that snow event. It will tell us where we still have yet to go. And also our foreman will be able to look out and see what type of snowfall we’re experiencing, and do we have to go back and hit certain roads again?”

And if residents see a spot that needs help, or any other road-related issue like potholes, you can now report them online. “Our citizens, if they see problems, they can go on our website, right on our front page and ‘Report a Problem.’ They can go in and click on it, they can pinpoint on a map exactly where that problem is and what the nature of the problem is.”