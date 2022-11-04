Read full article on original website
Three Hornets make all-tourney soccer team
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced the 2022 Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team Tuesday. The 14 member-team is selected by the coaching staffs of the MIAA Tournament qualifying teams. For Emporia State, forward Mackenzie Dimarco, midfielder Hannah Woolery and defender Abby Bachman were named to the team.
Emporia State comeback in MIAA Championship Game comes up short
Emporia State battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the score before falling 4-3 at Central Missouri in the MIAA Championship game on Sunday afternoon. The Jennies got on top early with a goal by Julia Kristensenoff a Madilyn Hamline assist in the tenth minute. They went up 2-0 with less than three minutes remaining in the half when Ashleigh Martin scored unassisted.
Emporia State soccer selected to NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday night. This is the third trip to the tournament in program history, all coming in the last four years.
Emporia State offering ticket package for final home game against Northwest Missouri
The final regular season home football game of the season will be a Top 25 matchup between No. 22 Emporia State and No. 10 Northwest Missouri with a berth in the NCAA Playoffs on the line and the Hornets are partnering with local businesses and school districts to help “Keep the Green Out” of Welch Stadium.
Ann Doudican
Ann Doudican passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 89. Ann was born August 24, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK to Edward Lowry and Carrie Lee (Westerfield) Barbee. The family moved to Joplin, MO when Ann was a young child and she graduated from Joplin HIgh School in 1951.
Northwest Missouri official seeks ESU Provost job
An official at one of Emporia State University's sports rivals is interested in becoming ESU Provost. Greg Haddock's name was revealed as a finalist for the Provost position Tuesday on the ESU website He'll be in town for interviews and a public forum Thursday.
Alabama dean named finalist for ESU Provost
The first two finalists for Emporia State University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs will visit the campus this week. ESU announced Monday that Dr. Sean Lane will appear Wednesday before a search committee and administrators.
Final results for Lyon County are now in. Mark Schreiber has defeated challenger Mic McGuire…
Game Warden seeks assistance after Lyon County poaching incident
The Lyon County Game Warden is seeking assistance after the discovery of a poached deer in south Lyon County. According to a post on social media, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X, south of Hartford, in the morning hours of Nov. 6.
Storm ends with four crashes with injuries on turnpike
Friday's rain led to at least four crashes with injuries on the Kansas Turnpike in the Emporia area. One of them had as many as three injuries. Chase County had its third crash of the day shortly after 9 p.m about five miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
Bits of rain now, potential blast later
Cloud cover may have frustrated eclipse watchers in Emporia early Tuesday. But it could lead to a little rain – the first of two waves this week. The National Weather Service advises any pop-up storms Tuesday will be isolated and “non-severe.”
Tour, buses on Southern Lyon County board plans
Wednesday night will be tour night for the Southern Lyon County School Board. Members will tour the Hartford school facility, during their monthly meeting there at 6 p.m. They'll also talk the $1.5 million federal grant USD 252 received in October for four new electric buses.
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
Emporia Spanish Speakers receives statewide attention, highlights plans to expand
Emporia Spanish Speakers is earning statewide recognition — receiving a partnership grant and magazine feature with two state organizations. Emporia Spanish Speakers, which strives to “broaden understanding and tolerance of diverse communities by expanding one’s knowledge of language and culture,” was recently awarded $25,000 through the Kansas Health Foundation Building Power and Equity Partnership.
Greenwood County named drought disaster area
A federal agency declared Greenwood County a “primary natural disaster area” Tuesday due to prolonged drought. Lyon and Chase Counties are part of the announcement. The U.S. Department of Agriculture noted Greenwood County had level-two “severe drought” for at least eight weeks in a row during growing season.
Where to vote in Lyon County Tuesday
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for traditional Election Day voting. The Secretary of State's office advises under Kansas law, voters must show photographic identification when casting a vote in person. The following documents may be used to meet photo ID requirements for voting:. Driver’s...
Veterans Art Exhibit celebrates talent behind the uniform
The Emporia Arts Center’s 10th Annual Veteran Artist Reception launched the sixth anniversary of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk on a cold, rainy afternoon, but the weather was no deterrent for veterans or art lovers. Many of the veteran artists have exhibited at this show for years, some...
Early voting ends at noon Monday
Tuesday is Election Day, but voters across Kansas technically have a day-and-a-half left. Early voting will be available Monday from 8 a.m. - noon at the Lyon County and Chase County Clerk’s Office.
Emporia Events: Film, soup and vets
Two big flag-waving events dominate the calendar this week. But there's also time for everything from Oscars to soup. “An Evening with Kevin Willmott” will feature a University of Kansas film professor who shared an Academy Award with Spike Lee in 2018 for “BlacKkKlansman.”
Sanitation schedule changes announced for Veterans Day
The city of Emporia has announced changes to the city's santitation schedule this week in observance of Veterans Day. According to a post on social media. there will be no automated residential trash, (west side) recycling, roll-off or cardboard santitation services on Friday, Nov. 11. Residential trash and west side...
