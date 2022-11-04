Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO