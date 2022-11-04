ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 3

Najma Treadwell
4d ago

just left the Corner Health Center parking lot. took my little people out before the reveal. so sad, yet so amazing that a young man created this to remember the ones that lost their life. 💞way to go. peace on the families

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler is fourth murder suspect

Attorney Marco M. Bisbikis, 38, is accused of murder and will appear for a court hearing next week with three co-defendants charged in what police say was a targeted hit on Oak Park jeweler Daniel Hutchinson. Bisbikis of Novi, a managing partner at a personal injury law office in Southfield,...
OAK PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.

Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentence handed down in hospital rape case

A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital was ordered to spend a year in jail after pleading no contest to amended charges. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, entered his plea on Oct. 10 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. He was sentenced Nov. 7.
PONTIAC, MI
MetroTimes

See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]

Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shooting at Troy apartment complex leaves 1 person dead

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a shooting at a Troy apartment complex on Monday. The shooting happened at around 3:45 pm at the Charter Square Apartment Complex, which is located in the area of Big Beaver & Rochester. Police responded to the complex after receiving...
TROY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy