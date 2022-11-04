Read full article on original website
Najma Treadwell
4d ago
just left the Corner Health Center parking lot. took my little people out before the reveal. so sad, yet so amazing that a young man created this to remember the ones that lost their life. 💞way to go. peace on the families
3
Feds arrest alleged shooter in Facebook live killing of Ypsilanti man
After five months on the run, a fugitive has been arrested in Ypsilanti in the fatal shooting of a Ypsilanti man that was captured on Facebook Live and triggered a national manhunt that previously led to the capture of four suspects. The fifth and final suspect — the alleged triggerman...
The Oakland Press
Attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler is fourth murder suspect
Attorney Marco M. Bisbikis, 38, is accused of murder and will appear for a court hearing next week with three co-defendants charged in what police say was a targeted hit on Oak Park jeweler Daniel Hutchinson. Bisbikis of Novi, a managing partner at a personal injury law office in Southfield,...
fox2detroit.com
Man found dead at Detroit apartment after person talking to him on phone hears loud noise
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A witness was talking to a man on the phone when he was shot early Monday at a Detroit apartment. Police said the person on the phone heard a loud noise and the man stopped responding, so she went to the 19200 block of Lahser to check on him. When she arrived, she saw a bullet hole in the door then discovered the victim nearby.
ClickOnDetroit.com
60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down
DEARBORN, Mich. – 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour. If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
Community gathers to show support for Allen Park teen battling rare form of bone cancer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming. "It’s hard to know that that’s what you...
fox2detroit.com
Student makes anti-Proposal 3 announcement at Ann Arbor high school after father sues over free speech
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - After Skyline High School declined to let a student make an announcement against Proposal 3, a ballot proposal that would add abortion rights to the Michigan constitution, the teen's father sued. "Took a lot of courage on behalf of the student because the student...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
fox2detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is
On September 20 Nataja was helping a friend in Detroit. The two were in a vehicle when another car pulled up next to them, someone in the car opened fire on the vehicle shooting Nataja & killing her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of killing girlfriend with rifle at their Detroit apartment
DETROIT – A man has been charged with firing a rifle and killing his girlfriend at their Detroit apartment. Detroit police were called at 12:32 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue. Officers said they found Maggie Stancil, 54, of...
Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.
Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
The Oakland Press
Sentence handed down in hospital rape case
A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital was ordered to spend a year in jail after pleading no contest to amended charges. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, entered his plea on Oct. 10 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. He was sentenced Nov. 7.
fox2detroit.com
Skyline HS student allowed to make anti-Proposal 3 announcement after father sues
When Skyline High School in Ann Arbor declined to let the president of the Republican Club make an anti-Proposal 3 announcement, the student's father sued. A judge issued a temporary injunction that allowed the message to be broadcasted to students Monday.
MetroTimes
See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]
Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
Wayne, MI Man Arrested, Held Ex-Girlfriend Captive in Hotel for 6 Weeks
A Wayne, Michigan man was recently arrested after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, tortured her, and held her captive for six weeks. This woman is extremely lucky to be alive after this terrifying incident. What Happened?. On September 16, a 22-year-old man (Jeremy Brock) from Wayne went to his ex-girlfriend's home...
100 historic photos tell the story of Ann Arbor’s Jones School, Community High
ANN ARBOR, MI - A lot of history has taken place inside the building at 401 N. Division St. in Ann Arbor, from its time as an elementary school that was an anchor in Ann Arbor’s historically Black neighborhood to its last 50 years as a forward-thinking model for an alternative school.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Troy apartment complex leaves 1 person dead
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a shooting at a Troy apartment complex on Monday. The shooting happened at around 3:45 pm at the Charter Square Apartment Complex, which is located in the area of Big Beaver & Rochester. Police responded to the complex after receiving...
