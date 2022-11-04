ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Trial for accused Taboo Nightclub shooter starts Tuesday

After a final hearing Monday, Jury selection is set to start at 9:30am on Tuesday for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Deputies respond to Blaines Crossing accident

Bertram — Monday afternoon, Linn County Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident involving an ATV near Blaines Crossing Road. Emergency crews were dispatched near 1147 Blaines Crossing Road in Bertram, Iowa. Deputies received assistance from:. Linn County Rescue. Mt. Vernon Fire. Lisbon Fire. Area Ambulance. Upon arrival, crews...
BERTRAM, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Local police departments introduce mental health liaison to assist with certain calls

Three local Eastern Iowa police departments will be working with Community Crisis Services to provide mental health resources for those in need. Kieonna Pope was introduced as the liaison that will focus on providing increased access to mental health resources, diversion from hospitalization and jail, as well as provide services for those with addiction problems.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding

The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls 8-year-old chosen as Kid Captain for Iowa vs. Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. 8-year-old Tate Manahl has been chosen as the Iowa vs. Wisconsin Kid Captain. Having just returned home...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids emergency crews respond to structure fire

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released an update about Sunday morning's structure fire. At around midnight, CRFD was dispatched to a detached two stall garage fire at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. Crews from various departments arrived on scene to find smoke come from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Burn ban lifted for Cedar, Delaware Counties in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — After 1-2" of rain fell last weekend, some burn bans have been lifted in eastern Iowa. Cedar and Delaware Counties lifted the burn bans on Sunday, November 6th. Emergency Management officials say if you are conducting a controlled burn to consider the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City of Marion to host presentation to combat human trafficking

Human trafficking can happen anywhere, at any time. Learn how you can help prevent and stop this crime at a community presentation Thursday at the headquarters of the Marion Fire Department. On Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., the Marion Fire Department will host Ray Fiedler, coordinator for the Iowa Office...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Leaf Vacuum aims to sweep up fallen leaves

Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their initiative to cleanup fallen leaves through the city. The CR Leaf Vacuum Program kicked off on Monday, October 3rd. Residents are being asked to keep leaves accessible to crews and free of parked cars. The Division's Leaf...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Willis Dady announces several opportunities and challenges to help the homeless

Cedar Rapids — Monday evening, Willis Dady Homeless Services staff announced they will be helping the homeless this winter season through several holiday giving opportunities and challenges. These challenges serve eastern Iowa, providing support for individuals experiencing homelessness. This year's challenges and opportunities include:. Backpack Challenge. Gift Wrapped Clothing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New Marion Heritage Center exhibits celebrate the military and veterans

Sunday afternoon, The Marion Heritage Center opened several new exhibitions ahead of the 75th Anniversary of Veterans Day. The Opening Ceremony kicked off at the center, featuring:. A presentation of colors. Bell-Ringing Ceremony. Keynote Address delivered by historian, David V. Wendell. The new exhibits pay tribute to both military servicemen...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Famous Dave's Offering Free Veteran Breakfast

Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- Famous Dave's has announced they will be offering veterans a free breakfast on Veterans Day. On November 11th active, inactive and retired military personnel can order the 2-2-2 breakfast for free!. The 2-2-2 breakfast comes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

