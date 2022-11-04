Read full article on original website
Governor Brian Kemp rallies Macon voters once more before Election Day
MACON, Ga. — One of the top races for Georgia’s Election Day Tuesday is the rematch between Governor Brian Kemp and challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp Monday stopped in six Georgia cities to tell supporters their vote is more crucial now than ever. Governor Brian Kemp made one last...
wgxa.tv
Governor Brian Kemp visits Macon a day ahead of elections
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to Macon in the final stretches of his campaign as he prepares to run against Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election. Following an introduction by Agriculture Commissioner Candidate, Senator Tyler Harper, Kemp took to the stage along with other republican candidates, Senator Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others.
'It's not the sheriff's office that should be responding': DA won't seek charges in death of Brianna Grier
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The district attorney for Hancock County won't seek criminal charges in Brianna Grier's death after she fell from a deputy's cruiser. The Georgia Bureau of investigation says because of this, the case is now closed. The GBI says they completed their look at the July 15 arrest that led to Grier's death six days later.
'I'm not ready to retire yet': After more than 30 years this Laurens County poll worker still dedicated to democracy
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday morning, voters across the country and here in Central Georgia will hit the polls in the first major election since the 2020 presidential election. That was an election that lead to protestors storming the Capitol, threats to election workers, and challenges to the results.
saportareport.com
The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings
Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
19thnews.org
Black women helped drive record early voting in Georgia. They’re not done.
ATLANTA — On Friday, the last day of early voting in Georgia, Helen Butler hopped on a bright purple bus with organizers and headed 90 miles south of Atlanta to Macon, a city of about 150,000 residents, just over half of whom are Black. Butler, executive director of the...
wgxa.tv
Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
41nbc.com
GBI closes Brianna Grier investigation
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has closed the investigation looking into the incident that led to the death of Brianna Grier in Hancock County on July 15th while in custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The latest release from the GBI on November...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
wgxa.tv
Macon man faces up to seven years in prison after sending death threats on Facebook
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is facing up to seven years in prison followed by up to four years of supervised release and $1,000,000 in fines after entering a guilty plea to three felony charges of making death threats and another charge of blackmail following messages he sent to two people on Facebook.
Energy assistance program helps low-income Central Georgians pay bills
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is now accepting applications for senior citizens needing help with their energy bills. It started at the beginning of November and will begin opening applications for the general public in December. "We have an array of services, anywhere from...
Newton County woman in wheelchair says she couldn't vote because she couldn't park
COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County woman said she struggled to make her voice heard during early voting and had to take three trips to the polls to actually cast her ballot. Early voting ended Friday. Though election signs still remain at the Turner Lake Senior Center, for Kathleen Lowde, she said her aggravation will last longer.
Death of Brianna Grier | Case of Georgia woman who fell out of deputy's car will not go before grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney has decided against bringing the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a deputy's patrol car to a grand jury, according to state investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it has wrapped up its case about...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
Fort Valley starts their fight against blight in order to curb crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As a way to curb crime and improve folks' quality of life, the Fort Valley Police Department are joining the fight against blight. The Fort Valley Police Department says they're looking for homes that violate city codes, like abandoned or dilapidated buildings. They also plan...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
wgxa.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad work to cause closures at crossings in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Milledgeville's Public Works Department has issued a notice that some railroad crossings will be closed for two to three days for railroad repairs. The work began at 9:00 Monday morning and is expected to continue through Wednesday or longer. CSX is working to...
41nbc.com
Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
