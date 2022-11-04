Read full article on original website
Nass, Doelder face off for District 11 State Senate seat that includes Lake Geneva
Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Town of La Grange, is facing a challenge for his District 11 state senate seat during the Nov. 8 fall election. Nass is being challenged by Democratic candidate Steve Doelder. State Senate District 11 includes Walworth County, except the East Troy area, and areas of Kenosha, Jefferson...
Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire
ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard endorses Republican Senator Chuck Grassley
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection campaign on Sunday. In a statement, Gabbard praised Grassley’s conservative priorities and said Grassley’s Democratic opponent, Mike Franken, would be a “rubber stamp for the Biden administration.”. “I’m supporting Chuck Grassley because...
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Lee, a businessman and farmer, cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent, then sealed the win over Martin without agreeing to any debates. Capitalizing on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state, Lee released TV ads before the election in which he praised the work of his administration. Lee pointed to economic growth in the state, tax rates and his focus on skilled trades in his main ad, saying he would be “honored to serve again.”
3 groups back push to change how schools are rated
BATON ROUGE, La. - Three groups have endorsed a plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to revamp Louisiana's school accountability system, including how high schools are rated. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote on the proposal Thursday amid heavy opposition from local...
Bennet wins reelection against O’Dea in Colorado Senate race
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is projected to win a third term in the Senate, defeating one of the few Republicans this cycle to break with former President Trump. CNN, ABC News and NBC News projected the race for Bennet. Bennet faced off against Joe O’Dea, a construction company executive who...
Scranton school taxes could increase 3.4%, board rejects schedule change
SCRANTON — City property owners could see school taxes increase 3.4% for 2023 under the proposed final budget Scranton school directors approved 6-3 Monday night. Directors, who must pass a final budget by the end of the year, decided not to include a proposal to alter intermediate school schedules. The administration’s proposal, which would have doubled related arts classes for students and restored teacher duty periods, including monitoring halls, was desperately sought by teachers.
Polis will return for a second term as Governor of Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis will return for a second term in Colorado after claiming victory in Tuesday's election. In an earlier interview with CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, he said that despite unprecedented challenges, he accomplished many of his top priorities. Those included a school shooting, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the most destructive wildfire in state history, a global pandemic and now inflation. Polis touts advances in health care, including bills capping the cost of insulin, importing drugs from Canada, and creating a state-regulated health insurance plan during his first term as governor.For CBS News Colorado's profile of Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, click here.
2022 election live updates: Kemp beats Abrams again in Georgia
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Maryland votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Maryland after voters moved in favor of approving a ballot measure to change the state’s constitution to allow for the possession of small amounts of the drug, according to The Associated Press. With the passage of the ballot measure, adults who...
Former Trump aide Max Miller wins US House seat in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A race pitting the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history and a Republican newcomer whose campaign was knocked off track by reports that he misrepresented his military service will test the limits of former President Donald Trump’s influence over Ohio voters. That’s not the only race in Ohio’s congressional elections in which Trump’s sway is front and center. A pair of Republicans endorsed by the ex-president — including one of his former aides — are seeking to win open seats in redrawn districts created during a lengthy and contentious redistricting of the congressional maps that still hasn’t been fully settled. Republicans also are hoping to end the four-decade career of Democrat Marcy Kaptur after redistricting put her in a reconfigured congressional district that’s considered a political toss-up.
