Mass. report finds deep racial disparities in how youth are arrested

A new report shows that in the fiscal year ending in June 2021, Black youth in Massachusetts were over four times as likely to be physically arrested — as opposed to being issued a court summons — than their white peers. Meanwhile, Latino youth were nearly three times more likely to be physically arrested instead of being issued a court summons than their white peers.
