Birds in St. Johns County test preliminarily positive for Avian Influenza
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says bird flu may be to blame after more than two dozen geese and ducks were found dead in a St. Johns County neighborhood last month. FWC confirmed to First Coast News that a Muscovy duck and a Canada...
Florida, Georgia Election Results | 2022 Midterm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are real-time Florida and Georgia election results for Tuesday's 2022 Midterms. Some of the statewide races garnering national attention are Florida's gubernatorial race pitting incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis against Democrat Charlie Crist, Libertarian Hector Roos and Carmen Jackie Gimenez, no party affiliation. Georgia's gubernatorial race pits incumbent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, against Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel.
'It’s the one time of the year I actually feel like an American': St. Johns County voters talk what's at stake
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — What brings you here? Depending on where you live in St. Johns County, voters have city, county, and state races to weigh in on. What pushes people to the polls may be something off the ballot all together. Local issues on the ballot include a...
St. Johns County penny sales tax overwhelmingly voted down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in St. Johns County overwhelmingly voted against a one cent sales tax increase. Sixty-three percent of voters were against the tax, with a majority of precincts reporting. The county said the money is needed for things such as road improvements, new fire stations, new libraries...
First Coast News
School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
First Coast News
Georgia governor election live results
ATLANTA — With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years. In a rematch of the closely-contested 2018...
First Coast News
'We're just trying to support our families': St. Johns County teachers hold protest over low pay
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The yard right in front of the St. Augustine Fort was full of teachers, retired teachers and their spouses Sunday - protesting that they want to see more pay. They're hoping it will catch the district's attention. "It's a creative job, and when you're able...
First Coast News
Subtropical Storm Nicole: State of emergency declared for parts of Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to better respond to storm response and recovery, the governor said in a statement.
First Coast News
Tracking Nicole's impacts County-by-County | Nov. 8 10 a.m.
When will Nicole hit Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia? Our latest forecast.
County-by-County | Possible impacts Tropical Storm Nicole could have where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole continues to strengthen as it nears landfall in Florida this week. Despite it coming onshore in central Florida south of the Space Coast we will still see a wide range of impacts here on the First Coast.
First Coast News
St. Johns County voters talk what's at stake this Election Day
What's important to you this Election Day? We asked voters that question as they headed to the polls Tuesday.
First Coast News
Adam Sandler show in St. Augustine rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the Hurricane Warning in place for St. Augustine, the Adam Sandler show scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled. The St. Augustine Amphitheater says the show has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. All tickets will be honored for the new date. For those that...
