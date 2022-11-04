ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Coast News

Florida, Georgia Election Results | 2022 Midterm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are real-time Florida and Georgia election results for Tuesday's 2022 Midterms. Some of the statewide races garnering national attention are Florida's gubernatorial race pitting incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis against Democrat Charlie Crist, Libertarian Hector Roos and Carmen Jackie Gimenez, no party affiliation. Georgia's gubernatorial race pits incumbent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, against Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel.
First Coast News

School closures, cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County. Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, November 10. The school district already had Friday, November 1 as a holiday in observance of Veterans Day, and schools and district offices will remain closed on Friday, November 11th. Duval County. The Jacksonville Veterans Day...
First Coast News

Georgia governor election live results

ATLANTA — With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years. In a rematch of the closely-contested 2018...
First Coast News

Subtropical Storm Nicole: State of emergency declared for parts of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to better respond to storm response and recovery, the governor said in a statement.
