Omaha, NE

Kim Brailey
2d ago

Good to know they are voting. So they also know they will be responsible for that vote and what it triggers in the future including employment.

WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha

Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is the race for governor. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Demolition continues at downtown Omaha library.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

LIVE: Pillen projected winner for Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska and Iowa are joining millions across the nation to cast their ballots Tuesday for the Midterm Election. Polls in Iowa opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday; Nebraska voters got started at 8 a.m. Both states will shut polls at 8 p.m. That’s a first for Iowa polls; they have previously closed at 9 p.m. for general elections.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation

OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature

Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Poll workers are of older age in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials in Douglas County expect around 100,000 voters will venture out to cast ballots in person Tuesday. Voters will be greeted by poll workers whose average age is 54 years old. The people working in the more than 200 voting sites across the county are key...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Monday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Omaha-metro

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Douglas County tests voting machines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voting soon begins for the 2022 general election. Before every election, the Douglas County Election Commissioner fires up the machines that count the ballots. Officials say the machines were in perfect running condition during Monday’s test run, and they’re also safe and secure. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
newwaysministry.org

Jesuit Universities Host Drag Show, Celebrate Queer History, and More

With the academic year underway, today’s post features three LGBTQ+ stories from Catholic Jesuit higher education. Saint Louis University Drag Show Celebrated by Students. On October 11, National Coming Out Day, a university-sponsored drag show was hosted at Saint Louis University (SLU), Missiouri, according to the student newspaper The University News. The event was popular, attracting a large crowd.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat

Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022. A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
OMAHA, NE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start

On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE

