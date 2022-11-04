Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
2d ago
Good to know they are voting. So they also know they will be responsible for that vote and what it triggers in the future including employment.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is the race for governor. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Demolition continues at downtown Omaha library.
WOWT
LIVE: Pillen projected winner for Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska and Iowa are joining millions across the nation to cast their ballots Tuesday for the Midterm Election. Polls in Iowa opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday; Nebraska voters got started at 8 a.m. Both states will shut polls at 8 p.m. That’s a first for Iowa polls; they have previously closed at 9 p.m. for general elections.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: John G. Neihardt Foundation
Daily Nebraskan
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns
LINCOLN — While several states are bracing for potential conflicts with hostile poll watchers on Election Day, election officials in Nebraska don’t share the same concerns. Election commissioners from Nebraska’s two most populous counties — Douglas and Lancaster — both said the number of volunteer poll watchers that...
Remains of a familiar Capitol peregrine falcon found in Lincoln yard
LINCOLN — A longtime feathered friend of the State Capitol, 19/K, has been confirmed dead. A Lincoln resident recently discovered the remains of a male peregrine falcon in a yard. Nebraska Game and Parks NonGame Bird Program Manager Joel Jorgensen confirmed that it was 19/K, who had been a...
WOWT
Poll workers are of older age in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials in Douglas County expect around 100,000 voters will venture out to cast ballots in person Tuesday. Voters will be greeted by poll workers whose average age is 54 years old. The people working in the more than 200 voting sites across the county are key...
WOWT
Election 2022: Checking in with Douglas, Pottawattamie counties as early voting winds down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tens of thousands of voters have already cast their ballot for the midterm election here in Douglas County. County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse told 6 news last week that strong interest this year in the race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District in particular as well as the governor’s race has driven early voting turnout.
WOWT
Monday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Omaha-metro
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Election 2022: Douglas County tests voting machines
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voting soon begins for the 2022 general election. Before every election, the Douglas County Election Commissioner fires up the machines that count the ballots. Officials say the machines were in perfect running condition during Monday’s test run, and they’re also safe and secure. The...
KETV.com
Two former teachers go head-to-head for OPS board subdistrict 6 seat
OMAHA, Neb. — It is old school experience versus new school enthusiasm in the race to represent subdistrict 6 on the OPS board. "I'm the voice that keeps talking," said Nancy Kratky, the incumbent who has sat on the board for 22 years. Kratky, an OPS grad, taught for...
newwaysministry.org
Jesuit Universities Host Drag Show, Celebrate Queer History, and More
With the academic year underway, today’s post features three LGBTQ+ stories from Catholic Jesuit higher education. Saint Louis University Drag Show Celebrated by Students. On October 11, National Coming Out Day, a university-sponsored drag show was hosted at Saint Louis University (SLU), Missiouri, according to the student newspaper The University News. The event was popular, attracting a large crowd.
doniphanherald.com
Two who served on Lincoln City Council now competing for Nebraska legislative seat
Roy Christensen and Jane Raybould, who served on the Lincoln City Council together for six years, are now vying for the District 28 seat in the Legislature. In a general election season marked by often heated state and local races, both candidates have said they dislike negative campaigning and have largely avoided attacking each other, despite their often heated exchanges from the City Council dais.
WOWT
Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
New COVID-19 cases increase in Douglas County over the weekend
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 223 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 172 cases were reported.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022. A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
Jabs fly in contentious race for Douglas County Sheriff
For almost all of the last 25-plus years, Tim Dunning has been Sheriff of Douglas County and those elections were sleepy races.
North Platte Telegraph
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
