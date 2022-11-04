Read full article on original website
Cedar Falls 8-year-old chosen as Kid Captain for Iowa vs. Wisconsin
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. 8-year-old Tate Manahl has been chosen as the Iowa vs. Wisconsin Kid Captain. Having just returned home...
Jury selection enters Day 2 in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting trial
Jury selection will go into a second day for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that will be cut down to 14. Opening...
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque man wanted for two counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago yesterday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. Tavon Demarcus Baylock, 23, is a suspect in a shooting, which occurred near a daycare center in Dubuque, Iowa on June 23, 2022. Baylock was wanted...
Jury selection may be an issue in high-profile Taboo Nightclub shooting trial
Jury selection begins Tuesday in the case of the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids history. Dimione Walker is one of the suspects in the Taboo Nightclub shooting on April 10th, that left three dead and nine injured. Both sides agreed Monday to dismiss count two on Walker, which was...
988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding
The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
Trial for accused Taboo Nightclub shooter starts Tuesday
After a final hearing Monday, Jury selection is set to start at 9:30am on Tuesday for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that...
City of Marion continuing to plant trees to restore canopy destroyed by 2020 derecho
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion’s Urban Forestry Division continues to make significant progress in restoring the community’s tree canopy. During the week of October 24th, nearly 1,500 native trees, all donated by Monarch Research, were planted in Marion. Around 500 trees were planted by residents...
Linn County Deputies respond to Blaines Crossing accident
Bertram — Monday afternoon, Linn County Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident involving an ATV near Blaines Crossing Road. Emergency crews were dispatched near 1147 Blaines Crossing Road in Bertram, Iowa. Deputies received assistance from:. Linn County Rescue. Mt. Vernon Fire. Lisbon Fire. Area Ambulance. Upon arrival, crews...
Burn ban lifted for Cedar, Delaware Counties in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — After 1-2" of rain fell last weekend, some burn bans have been lifted in eastern Iowa. Cedar and Delaware Counties lifted the burn bans on Sunday, November 6th. Emergency Management officials say if you are conducting a controlled burn to consider the...
Group of 21 co-worker in Hiawatha splitting $50,000 prize from last week's Powerball
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A group of 21 co-workers from a Hiawatha engineering firm has claimed a $50,000 prize from Wednesday's huge Powerball drawing. The group's ticket was just one number away from having at least a share of that night's $1.248 billion jackpot. Daniel Zirtzman of...
Newhall Fire Department hosting first annual food drive as holidays approach
NEWHALL, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Newhall Fire Department is hosting it's first annual food drive as the holidays draw closer. The goal is to provide food to families/persons in the community who are in need through the Christmas season. The Fire Department says "this is a great...
Cedar Rapids Leaf Vacuum aims to sweep up fallen leaves
Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their initiative to cleanup fallen leaves through the city. The CR Leaf Vacuum Program kicked off on Monday, October 3rd. Residents are being asked to keep leaves accessible to crews and free of parked cars. The Division's Leaf...
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
City of Marion to host presentation to combat human trafficking
Human trafficking can happen anywhere, at any time. Learn how you can help prevent and stop this crime at a community presentation Thursday at the headquarters of the Marion Fire Department. On Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., the Marion Fire Department will host Ray Fiedler, coordinator for the Iowa Office...
Willis Dady announces several opportunities and challenges to help the homeless
Cedar Rapids — Monday evening, Willis Dady Homeless Services staff announced they will be helping the homeless this winter season through several holiday giving opportunities and challenges. These challenges serve eastern Iowa, providing support for individuals experiencing homelessness. This year's challenges and opportunities include:. Backpack Challenge. Gift Wrapped Clothing...
Cedar Rapids CycleNation riders raise more than $60,000 to end stroke
More than 320 riders participated in the American Stroke Association’s CycleNation event on Sept. 15 at Transamerica in Cedar Rapids, raising more than $60,000 to stop the cycle of stroke across the nation. The stationary-cycling event featured 54 teams coming together to pedal for a purpose. Funds raised through...
Hawkeyes reveal military appreciation helmets
The Iowa Hawkeyes have revealed this year's military appreciation design for the game against Wisconsin this weekend. The design is the same one they used during last year's game against Minnesota.
City of Cedar Rapids Transit Offering Free Bus Rides on Election Day
The City of Cedar Rapids Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Buses will run regular hours, from 5:15 a.m.–6:15 p.m. Rides will be free to everyone, all day long, during regular bus service times. No proof of voter registration or destination is...
Famous Dave's Offering Free Veteran Breakfast
Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- Famous Dave's has announced they will be offering veterans a free breakfast on Veterans Day. On November 11th active, inactive and retired military personnel can order the 2-2-2 breakfast for free!. The 2-2-2 breakfast comes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage...
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made a stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full term...
