Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Falls 8-year-old chosen as Kid Captain for Iowa vs. Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In its 13th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. 8-year-old Tate Manahl has been chosen as the Iowa vs. Wisconsin Kid Captain. Having just returned home...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Jury selection enters Day 2 in Taboo Nightclub mass shooting trial

Jury selection will go into a second day for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that will be cut down to 14. Opening...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
988 Lifeline now part of Iowa City Police police squad car branding

The Iowa City community can expect to see a fresh look on the Iowa City Police Department's squad cars. The police department recently introduced a new decal design for its squad cars with different lettering, colors, and other aesthetic changes. Most importantly, the new design features the 988 Suicide &...
IOWA CITY, IA
Trial for accused Taboo Nightclub shooter starts Tuesday

After a final hearing Monday, Jury selection is set to start at 9:30am on Tuesday for one of two men charged in Cedar Rapids' largest mass shooting. Dimione Walker is charged with killing Michael Valentine and injuring another person on April 10th. Jury selection begins with 36 potential jurors that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Linn County Deputies respond to Blaines Crossing accident

Bertram — Monday afternoon, Linn County Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident involving an ATV near Blaines Crossing Road. Emergency crews were dispatched near 1147 Blaines Crossing Road in Bertram, Iowa. Deputies received assistance from:. Linn County Rescue. Mt. Vernon Fire. Lisbon Fire. Area Ambulance. Upon arrival, crews...
BERTRAM, IA
Burn ban lifted for Cedar, Delaware Counties in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — After 1-2" of rain fell last weekend, some burn bans have been lifted in eastern Iowa. Cedar and Delaware Counties lifted the burn bans on Sunday, November 6th. Emergency Management officials say if you are conducting a controlled burn to consider the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids Leaf Vacuum aims to sweep up fallen leaves

Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their initiative to cleanup fallen leaves through the city. The CR Leaf Vacuum Program kicked off on Monday, October 3rd. Residents are being asked to keep leaves accessible to crews and free of parked cars. The Division's Leaf...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
City of Marion to host presentation to combat human trafficking

Human trafficking can happen anywhere, at any time. Learn how you can help prevent and stop this crime at a community presentation Thursday at the headquarters of the Marion Fire Department. On Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., the Marion Fire Department will host Ray Fiedler, coordinator for the Iowa Office...
MARION, IA
Willis Dady announces several opportunities and challenges to help the homeless

Cedar Rapids — Monday evening, Willis Dady Homeless Services staff announced they will be helping the homeless this winter season through several holiday giving opportunities and challenges. These challenges serve eastern Iowa, providing support for individuals experiencing homelessness. This year's challenges and opportunities include:. Backpack Challenge. Gift Wrapped Clothing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids CycleNation riders raise more than $60,000 to end stroke

More than 320 riders participated in the American Stroke Association’s CycleNation event on Sept. 15 at Transamerica in Cedar Rapids, raising more than $60,000 to stop the cycle of stroke across the nation. The stationary-cycling event featured 54 teams coming together to pedal for a purpose. Funds raised through...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hawkeyes reveal military appreciation helmets

The Iowa Hawkeyes have revealed this year's military appreciation design for the game against Wisconsin this weekend. The design is the same one they used during last year's game against Minnesota.
IOWA CITY, IA
Famous Dave's Offering Free Veteran Breakfast

Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- Famous Dave's has announced they will be offering veterans a free breakfast on Veterans Day. On November 11th active, inactive and retired military personnel can order the 2-2-2 breakfast for free!. The 2-2-2 breakfast comes with two eggs any style, two bacon strips or two sausage...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

