Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots
We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars
Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Firmly’ On This Team’s Radar
The 2022 NFL season thus far hasn’t been ideal for Odell Beckam Jr., who remains unsigned after tearing his ACL back in February. However, the star wide receiver probably can find solace in knowing he likely will be able to join a legitimate Super Bowl contender once he’s ready to return to game action.
Packers Superfan Lil Wayne Slams Aaron Rodgers After Lions Loss
The Green Bay Packers are off to their worst start since quarterback Aaron Rodgers took over as starter in 2008, and that seems to be enough for superfan Lil Wayne to give up on the season. Green Bay is 3-6 after dropping its latest matchup with the Detroit Lions, 15-9,...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Boring Win Over Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — While you were sleeping, the Patriots finished off a forgettable 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. New England racked up a measly 203 yards of total offense with the Indy managing just 121 yards. The Patriots looked like a team ready to hit the bye week, while the Colts looked like a team destined to land a high 2023 draft pick.
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Pursued These Star Pass-Catchers
Chase Claypool apparently wasn’t the only star skill player who the Packers kicked the tires on leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Green Bay was surprisingly quiet last Tuesday, as it didn’t make a single move to improve its struggling Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, the Packers’ inactivity in the trade market reportedly was not due to a lack of trying.
Matthew Judon On Pace To Make Patriots (And Perhaps NFL) History
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is playing like a man possessed for the New England Patriots. And, if he keeps up his current, seemingly unsustainable pace, he might force some edits to multiple record books. Judon on Sunday sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger three times in the Patriots’ 26-3 victory...
Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury
Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Red Zone Interceptions vs. Lions
Somehow, Aaron Rodgers has not yet hit rock bottom. The two-time reigning MVP has struggled this year, averaging just 225.0 passing yards per game, easily the worst mark of his career. Additionally, his interception percentage has spiked to a five-year high of 1.3%. That number will keep climbing after Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.
Patriots’ Matthew Judon Calls Out Ravens Before, After Career Day
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a career day Sunday, both on the field and on Twitter. Judon helped lead the Patriots to a dominant-defensive effort in their win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old finished the 26-3 victory with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger, extending his NFL lead in sacks to 11.5 through nine games.
Tom Brady Surpasses Insane NFL Milestone In Buccaneers’ Comeback Win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be very good, but Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. The 45-year-old signal caller worked his magic once again Sunday, leading a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, at Raymond James Stadium. The comeback was Brady’s 69th in his regular and postseason career. Though that milestone is certainly nice, and impressive, it isn’t the most mind-boggling one he reached in the NFC playoff rematch.
Matthew Judon Daps Up, Ribs Bill Belichick In Humorous Postgame Moment
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was all good vibes for Matthew Judon, Bill Belichick and the Patriots following Sunday’s 26-3 win over the hapless Indianapolis Colts. New England’s defense sacked quarterback Sam Ehlinger a whopping nine times, with Judon accounting for three of them. The Patriots’ offense didn’t do much of anything, but Belichick’s team did get a mostly solid performance from the special teams unit, highlighted by a pair of great returns from rookie cornerback Marcus Jones and a blocked punt.
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Comeback Win: ‘That Was (Expletive) Awesome’
To say Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were excited after beating the Rams in Week 9 would be an understatement. With 44 seconds left in the game, Tampa Bay relied on its future Hall of Famer to pull off a game-winning drive, and Brady delivered and sunk a dagger into Los Angeles’ season with a 16-13 loss.
Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady For Reaching ‘Amazing’ Milestone
Despite everything, Bill Belichick remains in awe of Tom Brady — publicly, anyway. Brady on Sunday racked up 280 passing yards in a thrilling comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. In doing so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards, including the playoffs.
Hilarious Double-Fumble Leads To Vintage Falcons Loss Vs. Chargers
Just when you thought the Falcons couldn’t find another unique way to lose a football game, Atlanta gave the NFL community more material for roasting. It looked like Sunday’s Chargers-Falcons game was bound for overtime when Austin Ekeler fumbled right as Los Angeles reached the red zone with less than a minute to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham scooped up the football and raced it back 19 yards before he somehow, someway lost control of the pigskin himself. Los Angeles offensive lineman Matt Feiler ultimately regained possession for the Chargers at the Falcons’ 43-yard line, giving the visitors a new lease on life.
Patriots Legend Trolls Ex-Teammate Following Win Over Colts
Though Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that thrilling on the field, it provided an opportunity for former players to rekindle the rivalry off of it. Darius Butler, a former second-round pick of the Patriots who spent six of his nine NFL...
MNF Player Props: Two Sides of the Kamara Coin
We’re coming in off our hottest game of the year after a successful Thursday nighter. Our TNF main slate props came through, as Miles Sanders and Davis Mills did exactly what we predicted. We also went 3-1-1 in our honorable mentions. Brandin Cooks did not suit up, so his selection was void.
NFL Rumors: ‘Big Update’ On Odell Beckham Jr. Timeline For Return
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly is close to full health, and now it’s expected NFL teams are going to make a full-fledged pursuit of the free-agent wide receiver. Beckham, who tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is amid rehab and his personal desires prompted him to hold off on signing with a team earlier in the season. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday offered a “big update” on Beckham, whose timeline has developed more into focus.
‘You Feel Like (Expletive)’: Colts Star Reacts To O-Line Troubles
FOXBORO, Mass. — Quenton Nelson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in hopes he would stabilize the offensive front after the franchise allowed a league-worst 56 sacks in 16 games during the 2017 campaign. Nelson, an All-Pro guard in each of his first three seasons, was a major reason...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0