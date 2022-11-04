Read full article on original website
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Live Blog: Virginia opens 2022-2023 basketball season with North Carolina Central
There are actually people at this game, which wasn’t unexpected – it’s UVA Basketball. I’m on press row – not courtside; they haven’t let us writers sit courtside since the move to JPJ. Anyway, it’s UVA-NC Central. Should be fun. Chris Graham. I...
Bennett’s 2022 recruiting class starting from scratch, ready to build for future
The future is bright with the Virginia men’s basketball team, as its latest freshman class of Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond III and Ryan Dunn was rated No. 14 nationally in the 247Sports rankings, and third in the ACC behind — you guessed it — Duke (No. 1) and North Carolina (No. 12).
Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27
You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?. Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Nelson County announced that it is participating in...
VMI Basketball: 20-4 Richmond run puts Keydets away in 69-48 Spiders win
The Andrew Wilson era at VMI saw the Keydets hang around for a while with Richmond, but the Spiders dominated in the second half on their way to a 69-48 win at the Robins Center on Monday. VMI senior Sean Conway led the Keydets with a game-high 17 points and...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
Virginia Pulls Away from GW in 4th Quarter, Coach Mox Wins Big in Debut
UVA outscored George Washington 31-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 85-59 season-opening win
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
Lucky Virginia woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Men’s Soccer: #14 UVA defeats #24 Pitt, 1-0, advances to ACC Tournament semifinals
Goalkeeper Holden Brown had a season-high nine saves to preserve a 1-0 shutout for #14 UVA over #24 Pitt in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on a rainy Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium. Brown set the tone for the match early as he came up with a diving stop after...
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. “Wobbly” Indie may have cerebellar hypoplasia, a development defect that occurs when a pregnant cat is infected with a virus. It attacks the kitten’s brain cells and leaves them damaged.
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday. River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. Virginia...
Botetourt County: Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that killed Troutville man
A single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County on Friday took the life of a Troutville man. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676 at 9:58 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver of the Tacoma, River...
Alleghany County: Wrong-way crash on I-64 claims the life of Clifton Forge woman
A two-vehicle crash Monday at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County took the life of a Stafford man. According to Virginia State Police, a 1999 Chevrolet Prizm was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata head-on.
