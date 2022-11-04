Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football: Week 10 non-playoff matchups for Western Mass. teams
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Week 10 non-playoff schedule for high school football teams in Western Massachusetts was released on Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Rushing stats leaders through Week 9
The following stats have been accumulated through Nov. 7 If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com. Postseason football in Western Massachusetts has finally returned.
Cross Country Divisional Championships moved due to predicted weather from subtropical storm Nicole
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the upcoming Cross Country Divisional Championship dates will be moved due to expected inclement weather.
2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Barry Finegold vs. Sal DeFranco)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate Barry Finegold is running against Republican candidate Sal DeFranco to represent the 2nd Essex and Middlesex State Senate District, which includes Amesbury, Andover, most Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover (Precincts 1-6), Tewksbury, and Wilmington. Finegold is an incumbent...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District (John Velis vs. Cecilia Calabrese)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent John Velis is running for re-election against Republican nominee Cecilia Calabrese to represent the Second Hampden and Hampshire District in the state Senate, which covers Agawam, Chicopee (Ward 7A and 9A), Easthampton, Holyoke, Montgomery, Russell, Southampton, West Springfield and Westfield.
Jacob Oliveira declares victory in Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District state Senate district
LUDLOW — Sitting state Rep. Jacob R. “Jake” Oliveira, D-Ludlow, won election Tuesday to the state Senate, taking the Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District seat most recently held by outgoing senator Eric P. Lesser. Oliveira, 36, received was 31,793 votes to Republican William E. Johnson’s 25,033 with...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night
After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
Here Are Massachusetts’ Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!. Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy. 1. Monte's Pizza.
Simulcasting center sports betting timeline up for discussion Thursday
State gaming regulators could provide more insight on the rollout of sports betting at the state’s two simulcasting facilities during a Thursday meeting where they have also outlined what could be hours of work on regulations needed to stand up the new industry. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission, the body...
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
Hours after Mass. governor’s race called, Geoff Diehl had not conceded
UPDATE: Just before 11 p.m., Diehl told supporters he was conceding the election. Republican Geoff Diehl had not conceded Tuesday night’s Massachusetts gubernatorial contest nearly two hours after the Associated Press called the race for Democrat Attorney General Maura Healey. Near 10 p.m., supporters were packed into a downtown...
Check those tickets! 6 $50K, 1 $1M Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot rises
BOSTON — There may have been no jackpot winner in Saturday’s record Powerball drawing, but several lottery players in Massachusetts have reasons to wake up happy. The jackpot grew to a world-record $1.9 billion after no one hit the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 and Power Ball 20. But...
WCVB
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Congressional District (Richard Neal vs. Dean Martilli)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. U.S. Congressman Richard Neal is running for re-election against Republican candidate Dean Martilli in the First Congressional District, which covers a large portion of western Mass. including all of Berkshire and Hampden (except for one precinct in Palmer) counties and parts of Franklin, Hampshire and Worcester counties.
Powerball: Watch $2.04 billion drawing, which had technical issues Monday
The $2.04 billion Powerball drawing was scheduled to happen Monday night. Instead, due to technical issues, the drawing happened at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday. The video of the drawing was posted to YouTube Tuesday morning. The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball: 10. Powerball released a statement...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0