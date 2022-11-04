Read full article on original website
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Thoughts on West Virginia’s season-opening win
Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. The West Virginia men’s basketball team won its season opener over Mount St. Mary’s, 76-58. You can’t make predictions for the season based on one game, but here are some thoughts about WVU’s first win of the year.
COACH SPEAK: Brown Addresses Being A Lightning Rod
Tuesday’s press conference for West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was the first time the coach has spoken publicly since the Mountaineers’ defeat in Ames (other than a brief six-minute post-game press conference) and one that comes on the heels of two days of fan expectations of a potential coaching change.
What I Think About The End
It is with no great pleasure that I write that this game, this season, this outcome has to be the end of Neal Brown and his tenure at West Virginia. I recognize that he is a good man, a family man with a wife and young kids and that he is trying. I don’t believe he is actively trying to lose nor do I think he has done anything to besmirch the name of West Virginia University but after another embarrassing road defeat, this time to the only team in conference without a conference win and one of the most inept offenses in the country, it’s time. This isn’t some country bumpkin writing this either as other writers who cover the school, cover the sport and sit in on all the interviews are saying the same thing, including Bob Hertzel.
GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more
Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll. WHEN/WHERE. Date: Monday, November 7, 2022.
