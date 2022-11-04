Read full article on original website
Hopper Secures $96M From Capital One to Grow Travel App
Travel app Hopper has secured a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One, which led its Series F round in March 2021, and Hopper said it will use the funds to accelerate its growth across several fronts. For one thing, Hopper will continue to add new social commerce features in...
Subscription Merchants Battle Churn With Value and New Features
The evolution of subscription commerce continues as consumers become more demanding and exacting in what they want — and expect — from monthly retail boxes. It’s a shift that has seen brands reducing friction, adjusting offerings, and generally being more responsive to customer needs in a bid to keep satisfaction high and churn low in a tough market.
Peloton Founders Raise $25M for D2C Rug Venture Ernesta
Ernesta, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) custom rug company launched by three of the founders of Peloton — John Foley, Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng — has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The capital will help Ernesta with its goal of expanding the domestic rug market —...
Binance to Acquire FTX Amid ‘Liquidity Crunch’
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is set to acquire rival FTX, the heads of the companies announced on Twitter Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the wake of a public clash between the firms. “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help,” tweeted Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. “There is a significant liquidity crunch.”
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
Airbnb Will Start Enabling Customers to See Total Price Including Fees
Airbnb has announced that it will start enabling customers to choose to see the total price of rentals — including all fees before taxes — in search results and on the map, filter and listing page. The company will also prioritize total price rather than nightly price in...
Used Vehicle Platform Vroom Targets Profitability Over Growth
Used vehicle eCommerce platform Vroom is making progress on its goal of achieving profitability and liquidity ahead of growth, company executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. The company had announced this goal during an investors day event in May and highlighted some of the...
French Location Analytics Firm Mytraffic Nets $30M for Expansion
French location analytics company Mytraffic has raised 30 million euros ($30.1 million) in a Series B funding round. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 8), the funding will help the company expand across Europe and recruit in a number of countries. It will also help Mytraffic develop products that offer insights into tourism patterns and purchasing habits to go along with the company's footfall data, vehicle traffic, and visitor profiling tools.
Zoom to Launch Virtual Co-Working Space and AI Chatbot
With people’s work habits continuing to evolve, Zoom has debuted features the video conferencing platform says are designed to improve the modern work experience. “As global organizations are adapting to how, when, and where work happens, it’s crucial that human connection remains a top priority to drive business strategies forward,” Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Tuesday (Nov. 8).
FTX Reassures Investors As Binance Sells FTT Holdings
After Binance announced that it would begin liquidating its holdings of crypto exchange FTX’s FTT token, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted that the exchange has enough to cover all client holdings, that it has been processing all withdrawals and that it will continue to do so. “A competitor is...
African eCommerce Platform Jumia Shuffles Leadership Team
African eCommerce platform Jumia is appointing a new acting CEO and executive board. The company revealed their plans to restructure the executive team, along with the news that co-founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down, in a Monday (Nov. 7) press release. According to the release,...
Procore Introduces Tool to Speed Up Slow Construction Payments
Construction management software provider Procore has launched a tool it says will help solve a perennial problem in its industry: slow payments. Procore Pay, built in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is a payment functionality built into the Procore platform, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 8). Due...
Virgin Money Accredited Under UK's General Export Facility Program
Financial service firm Virgin Money has joined the English government’s General Export Facility (GEF), opening up access to financial support to the company’s business clients at a time when the U.K. is dealing with crushing cost-of-living pressures. “GEF was launched in March 2021 and is designed to provide...
Gap Sells China Retail Business to eCommerce Platform Baozun
In a move to better connect its retail brand to Chinese consumers, Gap has agreed to sell its local online business to Baozun, an eCommerce retailer in China. The company said it will be selling its eCommerce operations in Taiwan and China for up to $50 million, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
CFOs Desperate for Data to Recalculate the Cost of Office Space
When chief financial officers (CFOs) need to make decisions about a company’s utilization of physical space in today’s world of remote work, one thing they need but often don’t have is real-time data. Should a property be kept or closed? Can an office be consolidated, with some...
DoorDash Aims to Outcompete Rivals With SMB Perks Program
As order aggregators compete to win business from restaurants, food delivery leader DoorDash is rolling out a discounted benefits-packed program aimed at easing the burden on small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The aggregator announced Monday (Nov. 7) the debut of its new Merchant Benefits offering, which includes six partnerships with...
GoodRx Drives Consumer Engagement Amid Ongoing Impact of Grocer Spat
Pharmaceutical price-shopping platform GoodRx is looking to leverage its user data in a bid to drive engagement. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Nov. 8) discussing the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results, GoodRx Co-CEO and Co-Founder Doug Hirsch said the company has been investing in ways to drive engagement with targeted communication, a strategy he said will continue for the next couple quarters.
Navigating Blockchain’s Complex Regulatory Landscape
--- Legislators have been toying with the idea of regulating the blockchain field for several years, but they only recently started passing legislation in earnest. This interest is long overdue, said Veneris, spurred by the collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD this past May. This fall cost investors tens of billions of dollars despite its pegging to the U.S. dollar, casting intense doubt on the viability of stable cryptocurrencies.
Mexican B2B Payment Firm Mendel Raises $60M
B2B payments company Mendel has raised $60 million in a new funding round and said it plans to use the new capital to accelerate the development of its corporate spend management platform in the Mexican market. This funding round was the company’s first since one late last year, when it...
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
