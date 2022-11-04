ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

wjhl.com

Bluff City hosting inaugural Veterans Day parade

BLUFF CITY, TN
wjhl.com

2 charged in weekend death of Blountville teen

BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Long voting lines seen across Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters have flooded the polls across Northeast Tennessee throughout the day. In Johnson City, voters at sites like Indian Trail Middle School and Southside Elementary found themselves waiting in lines that left the gymnasiums and snaked through hallways Tuesday afternoon. At 7 p.m. lines at Southside Elementary were still lengthy. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Community meeting held in Gray over development requests

GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

Salvation Army of Johnson City kicks off Angel Tree program

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Here’s when polls open & close in different Northeast Tennessee counties

(WJHL) — Voters are encouraged to hit the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Opening times vary among the different localities, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of when the polls open and end based on location. All polls across Tennessee will close at 8 p.m. Carter […]
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Plans are underway for a new dog park in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Plans are in the works to bring a new dog park and a bicycle pump track to Johnson City. The park will be located at the intersection of State of Franklin and Legion Street. The project is in the design phase right now and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Students winning as we wait for Powerball winner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday night marks the drawing of the record-high Powerball jackpot - $1.9 billion. While nobody has won the grand prize since August 3, it still helps Tennessee students and schools. “The bigger the jackpot, the more tickets we sell,” said Rebecca Paul, President of the Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE

