Flipkart, the Walmart-owned Indian eCommerce company, is ending its string of acquisitions and slowing its hiring as it deals with tough competition from Amazon and Reliance. In an interview published Saturday (Nov. 5), CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told The Financial Times that his company was moving away from the spending spree that saw it spend close to half a billion dollars on a range of different industries.

2 DAYS AGO