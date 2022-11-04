Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Looks to ‘Subscribe and Save’ to Boost Branded Partnerships and Grocery Spend
Amazon’s shares have slipped about 11% in the wake of last month’s earnings reports, as investors fretted about consumers’ belt-tightening. “The continuing impacts of broad-scale inflation, heightened fuel prices, and rising energy costs have impacted our sales growth as consumers assess the purchasing power and organizations of all sizes evaluate their technology and advertising spend,” CEO Brian Olsavsky said on the most recent earnings call.
Carrefour Banks on Retail Media, BNPL to Fuel 2023 Omnichannel Customer Engagement
As part of its business strategy for the 2023-26 period, French retail giant Carrefour has unveiled plans to launch a global retail media platform, a joint venture with French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis. Operations are expected to commence in the first half of 2023, with the retailer...
Gap Sells China Retail Business to eCommerce Platform Baozun
In a move to better connect its retail brand to Chinese consumers, Gap has agreed to sell its local online business to Baozun, an eCommerce retailer in China. The company said it will be selling its eCommerce operations in Taiwan and China for up to $50 million, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Contactless Amazon One Checkout Debuts at Dallas Whole Foods
Amazon One palm-reading checkout technology is reaching more customers as the company begins rolling out the technology at its Whole Foods Market stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The technology was added to two stores in Dallas on Tuesday (Nov. 8), and it will be added to all 16 Whole...
Walmart’s Flipkart Slows Hiring in Face of Strict Competition
Flipkart, the Walmart-owned Indian eCommerce company, is ending its string of acquisitions and slowing its hiring as it deals with tough competition from Amazon and Reliance. In an interview published Saturday (Nov. 5), CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told The Financial Times that his company was moving away from the spending spree that saw it spend close to half a billion dollars on a range of different industries.
Virgin Money Accredited Under UK's General Export Facility Program
Financial service firm Virgin Money has joined the English government’s General Export Facility (GEF), opening up access to financial support to the company’s business clients at a time when the U.K. is dealing with crushing cost-of-living pressures. “GEF was launched in March 2021 and is designed to provide...
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
DoorDash Offers Restaurants a Labor Shortage Lifeline
As restaurants continue to struggle with staffing issues, DoorDash has debuted a program designed to help its merchants retain employees. Merchant Benefits, which the delivery service calls “an industry-first program,” is designed to give merchants access to discounts on products and services, based on their needs, DoorDash said in a Monday (Nov. 7) news release. And these days, those needs include attracting and retaining staff.
India’s Cashfree Payments Helps Speed Zepto’s Grocery Deliveries
Indian payments firm Cashfree Payments has formed a partnership with Zepto to help customers of the fast-delivery grocery service get their products quicker. The partnership lets Zepto customers choose any mode of payment — Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit card, credit card and net banking — supported by Cashfree Payments, according to a Monday (Nov. 7) press release..
Airbnb Will Start Enabling Customers to See Total Price Including Fees
Airbnb has announced that it will start enabling customers to choose to see the total price of rentals — including all fees before taxes — in search results and on the map, filter and listing page. The company will also prioritize total price rather than nightly price in...
Grocers Drive Revenue From CPG Brands With Data-Informed Marketing
As grocers leverage data analytics to remain competitive, major players are finding they need to take their marketing businesses into their own hands to remain competitive. Take, for instance, Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. eCommerce arm, which recently announced that it is making the shift. Peapod Digital Labs Vice President, Head of eCommerce Merchandising / AD Retail Media Bobby Watts explained in an interview with PYMNTS the necessity of cutting out the middleman.
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
GoodRx Turns to Data to Rebuild Customer Base
Pharmaceutical price-shopping platform GoodRx is looking to leverage its user data in a bid to drive engagement. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Nov. 8) discussing the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results, GoodRx Co-CEO and Co-Founder Doug Hirsch said the company has been investing in ways to drive engagement with targeted communication, a strategy he said will continue for the next couple quarters.
Peloton Founders Raise $25M for D2C Rug Venture Ernesta
Ernesta, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) custom rug company launched by three of the founders of Peloton — John Foley, Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng — has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The capital will help Ernesta with its goal of expanding the domestic rug market —...
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
DoorDash and Google's Wing Launch Drone Delivery Pilot in Australia
Google is leveraging DoorDash to move into on-demand delivery. The aggregator announced Tuesday (Nov. 8) that it is trying out automated drop-off via skyway in Australia in partnership with Google parent company Alphabet’s drone delivery subsidiary Wing. The two companies are pilot testing the program in select suburban parts of Queensland with additional areas to come.
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
French Location Analytics Firm Mytraffic Nets $30M for Expansion
French location analytics company Mytraffic has raised 30 million euros ($30.1 million) in a Series B funding round. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 8), the funding will help the company expand across Europe and recruit in a number of countries. It will also help Mytraffic develop products that offer insights into tourism patterns and purchasing habits to go along with the company's footfall data, vehicle traffic, and visitor profiling tools.
African eCommerce Platform Jumia Shuffles Leadership Team
African eCommerce platform Jumia is appointing a new acting CEO and executive board. The company revealed their plans to restructure the executive team, along with the news that co-founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down, in a Monday (Nov. 7) press release. According to the release,...
History Suggests Black Friday ‘22 Could See Similar Consumer Response Amid Sales Fatigue
The holiday shopping headwinds are completely different this year than last, but PYMNTS research suggests the impact on consumers’ buying habits could mirror those reported in 2021. This, at a time when the one-day windfall that used to be reserved for “Black Friday” sales the day after Thanksgiving, has...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0