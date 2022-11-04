Read full article on original website
thefabricator.com
Virginia MetalFab moves to new location
Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
WSET
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
UV Cavalier Daily
Locally owned cheese, wine and gift store opens on the Corner
A new small business was welcomed to the Corner last month with the arrival of The Gray, a specialty wine, cheese and gift shop. Owner and operator Noelle Gray, a Charlottesville native, is excited to bring more locally-owned businesses to the Corner. Gray’s family formerly owned a printing shop at...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
cardinalnews.org
Temperatures soar to hottest on record for November at Lynchburg, Roanoke
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. It’s never been hotter in November than it was Monday at Lynchburg and Roanoke, a day that was warmer than 17 days of the previous summer at Lynchburg and 20 summer days at Roanoke.
NBC 29 News
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. “Wobbly” Indie may have cerebellar hypoplasia, a development defect that occurs when a pregnant cat is infected with a virus. It attacks the kitten’s brain cells and leaves them damaged.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27
You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?. Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Nelson County announced that it is participating in...
Clifton Forge Continues Making Infrastructure Repairs That Require Closing Streets
The Town of Clifton Forge closed the eastern part of Ridgeway St. on Sun., Nov. 6, until further notice in order to insert a valve to repair the waterline beneath the street. Having been turned into a one-way street for traffic flowing west to east for several days, Ridgeway St. near the traffic light where Commercial Ave. and Ridgeway St. intersect remains closed while earth-moving machines complete the task. The detours established to handle the traffic flow include one that routs eastbound traffic onto Roxbury St., then onto Keswick St. through Main St. and back into the normal traffic flow beginning at...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Get puppy kisses from Rose
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 8, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought the beautiful Rose to “Good...
WHSV
Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
katheats.com
The Georges in Lexington, VA
We had a lovely stay at The Georges in Lexington, Virginia last week. Here’s why you should add this boutique hotel to your Virginia travel itinerary!. The Georges is a boutique inn in Lexington, Virginia, about an hour’s drive from Charlottesville. So it’s the perfect spot for a romantic night away!
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
visitshenandoah.org
11 Places to Stay When You Want to Get Away From It All
According to October reporting from the U.S. Travel Association, “32% of American travelers indicate leisure travel will be a high budget priority in the next three months.” Is that you? It’s definitely us! As we head into the holiday season consider adding a weekend getaway to the mix as either part of your holiday travel or post-holiday recovery. Because whew, holidays.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Leaf collection in the city beginning after Thanksgiving holiday
Leaf collection will begin Nov. 28 for residents of Waynesboro. Leaf pickup begins in Area 1 (see map) and progresses until Area 9 until all areas have been completed. Residents in Area 1 -5 should place their leaves out prior to Nov. 25. Residents in Area 6-9 should put their...
WSET
Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters
CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...
