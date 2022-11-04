The Town of Clifton Forge closed the eastern part of Ridgeway St. on Sun., Nov. 6, until further notice in order to insert a valve to repair the waterline beneath the street. Having been turned into a one-way street for traffic flowing west to east for several days, Ridgeway St. near the traffic light where Commercial Ave. and Ridgeway St. intersect remains closed while earth-moving machines complete the task. The detours established to handle the traffic flow include one that routs eastbound traffic onto Roxbury St., then onto Keswick St. through Main St. and back into the normal traffic flow beginning at...

CLIFTON FORGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO