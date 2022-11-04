ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

thefabricator.com

Virginia MetalFab moves to new location

Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs19news

Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Locally owned cheese, wine and gift store opens on the Corner

A new small business was welcomed to the Corner last month with the arrival of The Gray, a specialty wine, cheese and gift shop. Owner and operator Noelle Gray, a Charlottesville native, is excited to bring more locally-owned businesses to the Corner. Gray’s family formerly owned a printing shop at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
VINTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Temperatures soar to hottest on record for November at Lynchburg, Roanoke

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. It’s never been hotter in November than it was Monday at Lynchburg and Roanoke, a day that was warmer than 17 days of the previous summer at Lynchburg and 20 summer days at Roanoke.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27

You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?. Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Nelson County announced that it is participating in...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Clifton Forge Continues Making Infrastructure Repairs That Require Closing Streets

The Town of Clifton Forge closed the eastern part of Ridgeway St. on Sun., Nov. 6, until further notice in order to insert a valve to repair the waterline beneath the street. Having been turned into a one-way street for traffic flowing west to east for several days, Ridgeway St. near the traffic light where Commercial Ave. and Ridgeway St. intersect remains closed while earth-moving machines complete the task. The detours established to handle the traffic flow include one that routs eastbound traffic onto Roxbury St., then onto Keswick St. through Main St. and back into the normal traffic flow beginning at...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Get puppy kisses from Rose

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 8, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought the beautiful Rose to “Good...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
katheats.com

The Georges in Lexington, VA

We had a lovely stay at The Georges in Lexington, Virginia last week. Here’s why you should add this boutique hotel to your Virginia travel itinerary!. The Georges is a boutique inn in Lexington, Virginia, about an hour’s drive from Charlottesville. So it’s the perfect spot for a romantic night away!
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
visitshenandoah.org

11 Places to Stay When You Want to Get Away From It All

According to October reporting from the U.S. Travel Association, “32% of American travelers indicate leisure travel will be a high budget priority in the next three months.” Is that you? It’s definitely us! As we head into the holiday season consider adding a weekend getaway to the mix as either part of your holiday travel or post-holiday recovery. Because whew, holidays.
LURAY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters

CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
CONCORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...

