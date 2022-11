Dennis Adams, the owner of Adams Jewelry, said more police officers will help limit crimes at his business but he also believes the sales tax increase will limit customer spending. Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Tuesday’s police tax vote is putting business owners in a conflicting situation, forcing them to choose between protection or higher prices.

In the last six months, Dennis Adams, the owner of Adams Jewelry, has had multiple thefts at his business, costing him hundreds of dollars. On top of the lost inventory, Adams has spent even more money upgrading his security.