x1071.com
Dane County voter turnout could reach at least 85%, clerk says
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is on track to see voter turnout of at least 85%, the county’s clerk said. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said multiple clerks reported “steady to high turnout” at polling places across the county. He said initial projections suggest the county...
‘Finicky’ ballot scanner causes brief delays at Cross Plains polling location
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Voters in Cross Plains experienced a brief interruption Tuesday due to a “finicky” ballot scanner, but the issue has since been resolved, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. News 3 Now received a call from a voter about a computer outage at their...
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
MADISON, Wis. — A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of “rigging ballots live on TV” actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night. The tweet showed a poll worker making...
Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
More than 110,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted ahead of Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — A day before Election Day, state data shows more than 110,000 people in Dane County have already submitted their ballots. The daily absentee voting data report from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is compiled with data from county clerks across the state, shows a total of 110,836 absentee ballots have been returned so far in Dane County, including 48,264 ballots from people who voted early in-person.
Grant County Solar Project Construction Near Potosi Underway
Alliant Energy says civil sitework is underway at the Grant County Solar Project near Potosi, the 200 megawatt solar project designed to generate enough energy to power around 50,000 homes. This includes setting up the laydown area, building roads and site grading to ensure the solar panels are at the proper angle to generate energy. During this time, crews will begin to install an 8-foot deer fence around the entirety of the project to secure the site. Once the civil sitework is complete, Alliant crews will begin to install the piles. These metal posts anchor the solar arrays to the ground and support the tracking system that allows the panels to follow the sun daily from east to west. Full-time water trucks are on-site to mitigate dust blowing in the area and traffic will likely increase on the roads surrounding the solar project. More than 100 workers will be on-site any given day.
Evers, Michels ramp up campaign in final days before Election Days
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin ramped up their campaigns Saturday with Election Day just days away. Gov. Evers met with supporters in Madison as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. Evers shared how the reversal of Roe v. Wade has impacted his family and women across the state.
Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday. Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area.
Attack of the attack ads: Expert weighs in on impact negative ads have on current, future voters
MADISON, Wis. — No matter what screen you’re on in the past few weeks, odds are you’ve been bombarded by political ads. But what kind of impact are they having on current and future voters’ perceptions of the political environment?. The ads are nothing new. But...
Updated Information on Dodgeville Murder
Both men accused of murder of a Dodgeville woman are now in custody. 51 year old Aric Way of Glendale Wisconsin has been in custody since Friday afternoon and 28 year old Schmidt-Way was taken into custody Saturday morning. When he was arrested in Denver, CO, authorities uncovered an illegal marijuana operation in process. It is unconfirmed if Schmidt-Way to be extradited to Wisconsin for trial.
Battleground Wisconsin: Are abortion rights still a primary issue for voters?
MADISON, Wis. — One of the largest issues on the minds of Americans this summer came after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. News 3 Now aimed to talk to voters about how the issue is impacting their ballot in November. “The most important issue to me during this...
Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash
MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said...
June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney.
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a...
2 displaced in Fitchburg apartment fire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Two people and a dog were displaced following an apartment fire in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, officials said. The fire broke out inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Pike Drive around 7:30 a.m. Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said responding firefighters were quickly able to manage the fire and keep it from spreading.
Festival blends Eastern, Western music at Verona High School
VERONA, Wis. — Eastern and Western music came together on Sunday at Verona High School. The school hosted the Swati Tirunal-Mendelssohn Festival, celebrating the works of composers Swati Tirunal and Felix Mendelssohn. Organizers said the festival helps keep the music of the long-dead composers alive. “We are trying to...
Two Vehicle Crash With Injury in Grant County
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday on Highway 151 and County Highway Double-X outside of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:15pm, 72 year old Phyllis Klima of Topeka, Kansas, was operating her vehicle on the Highway 151 exit 22 off–ramp. 49 year old Beth McVay of Platteville was traveling west in a truck on County Highway Double-X. Klima proceeded through the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Kilma’s vehicle collided with the passenger rear tire of McVay’s truck, causing it to roll over. Both vehicles had heavy disabling damage as a result of the crash. Both drivers were treated at the scene by SouthWest Health EMS for injuries. McVay was released from EMS at the scene. Klima was taken by EMS to a hospital. Klima was cited for failure to yield to right of way from a stop sign. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by UW Platteville Police, the Platteville Fire Department, SouthWest Health EMS and SOS Road Rescue of Platteville.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their guns while staying safe.
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen, but the teen said he thought he heard one being cocked.
Wisconsin volleyball beats Indiana, extend win streak to 12 matches
MADISON, Wis. — The third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team took down Indiana in four sets Sunday to extend its win streak to 12 matches. The Badgers were lead by Sarah Franklin with 18 kills as Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek added nine each. At the net, Wisconsin totaled eight blocks in comparison to the Hoosiers’ four.
