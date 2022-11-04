Irving Went Silent on Nets Owner Before Suspension, per Report

The Nets guard repeatedly ignored texts from the Brooklyn owner, according to a report from ESPN.

Amid scrutiny faced for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, Nets guard Kyrie Irving repeatedly ignored text messages from team owner Joe Tsai as Tsai pushed his star point guard toward a public apology for his actions, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Per the report, Tsai “kept extending the clock” for Irving to issue an apology and express remorse for his actions. However, after a week had gone by without Irving answering a single one of Tsai’s text messages or issuing a public apology, the Nets owner felt the need to take action himself.

When asked directly whether he held antisemitic beliefs, Irving gave a definitive non-answer.

“I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from.”

Irving’s refusal to directly denounce antisemitism led Tsai to believe that Irving’s $500,000 pledge to the Anti-Defamation League was insincere. The ADL later said that it would not be accepting the donation from Irving because it did not believe he was truly being accountable for his actions.

As a result, the Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay, declaring that he was “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

More NBA Coverage: