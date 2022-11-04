ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Former MoviePass execs charged with fraud, could face 20 years in prison

Former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and CEO Ted Farnsworth of parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics (HMNY) were once the smiling future of the subscription-based movie ticket service. These days, they find themselves in deep trouble with the SEC over securities fraud and other charges that could land them behind bars for 20 years.
PYMNTS

DOJ Says Ex-MoviePass Execs Misled Investors

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a pair of former MoviePass executives with fraud, saying they misled investors about the health of the subscription movie ticket service. According to a Justice Department news release, MoviePass told investors its plan to offer $9.95 per month subscriptions for “unlimited” tickets was...
TheDailyBeast

Meta to Begin Laying Off Thousands of Employees This Week: WSJ

Meta is expected to begin a round of mass layoffs this week that will affect thousands of staffers, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter. A planned announcement may be made as soon as Wednesday, the newspaper reported. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, employed more than 87,000 people at the end of September. The 18-year-old company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week onward, sources told the Journal. A Meta spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper, pointing instead to Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks last month on the a third-quarter earnings call, with the founder and chief executive noting plans to “focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas.” He continued: “That means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Fox Business

Facebook parent Meta planning massive layoffs this week: report

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is planning to let go of thousands of employees this week, marking the first wide-ranging layoffs in the social media platform's history, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The cuts add to broader reductions across the tech industry, with Twitter, Snap, Microsoft and other companies...
The Verge

Ten-year hunt leads to 50,000 stolen Bitcoin stored in a popcorn tin and underground safe

The Department of Justice announced it’s seized around 50,676 Bitcoin that a 32-year-old from Georgia fraudulently obtained from The Silk Road — a site on the dark web once called “the Amazon of drugs” — in 2012. After seemingly tipping authorities off to his large cache of Bitcoin a few years ago, James Zhong pleaded guilty to the crime on Friday after authorities found the Bitcoin stored in an underground safe and on a “single-board computer” hidden in a popcorn tin in a bathroom closet, according to a press release from the DOJ.
GEORGIA STATE

