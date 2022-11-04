Read full article on original website
The former CEOs of MoviePass and its parent company have been charged in a securities fraud case
Former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and former Helios and Matheson CEO Ted Farnsworth have been charged.
Former MoviePass execs charged with fraud, could face 20 years in prison
Former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and CEO Ted Farnsworth of parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics (HMNY) were once the smiling future of the subscription-based movie ticket service. These days, they find themselves in deep trouble with the SEC over securities fraud and other charges that could land them behind bars for 20 years.
DOJ Says Ex-MoviePass Execs Misled Investors
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a pair of former MoviePass executives with fraud, saying they misled investors about the health of the subscription movie ticket service. According to a Justice Department news release, MoviePass told investors its plan to offer $9.95 per month subscriptions for “unlimited” tickets was...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Meta to Begin Laying Off Thousands of Employees This Week: WSJ
Meta is expected to begin a round of mass layoffs this week that will affect thousands of staffers, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter. A planned announcement may be made as soon as Wednesday, the newspaper reported. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, employed more than 87,000 people at the end of September. The 18-year-old company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week onward, sources told the Journal. A Meta spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper, pointing instead to Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks last month on the a third-quarter earnings call, with the founder and chief executive noting plans to “focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas.” He continued: “That means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Facebook parent Meta planning massive layoffs this week: report
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is planning to let go of thousands of employees this week, marking the first wide-ranging layoffs in the social media platform's history, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The cuts add to broader reductions across the tech industry, with Twitter, Snap, Microsoft and other companies...
‘I want to know where the investors were.’ Uber whistleblower says company’s backers stayed silent as the company ‘broke democracy itself’
While acknowledging the company has changed in recent years, Mark MacGann said Uber could still do “so, so much better.”
Thousands of tech workers were laid off last week. Experts say it's just the beginning.
Welcome back, folks. Writing to you from an unseasonably warm New York City, I'm your host, Jordan Parker Erb. We've got a lot to get to today, so I'm going to get straight into the news, starting with why experts are warning that tech layoffs are just beginning. Buckle up...
Ten-year hunt leads to 50,000 stolen Bitcoin stored in a popcorn tin and underground safe
The Department of Justice announced it’s seized around 50,676 Bitcoin that a 32-year-old from Georgia fraudulently obtained from The Silk Road — a site on the dark web once called “the Amazon of drugs” — in 2012. After seemingly tipping authorities off to his large cache of Bitcoin a few years ago, James Zhong pleaded guilty to the crime on Friday after authorities found the Bitcoin stored in an underground safe and on a “single-board computer” hidden in a popcorn tin in a bathroom closet, according to a press release from the DOJ.
Facebook’s Parent Company Reported to be Notifying Employees of Mass Layoffs This Week, Days Following Musk Twitter Cuts
The layoffs are expected to be extensive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:About.FB.com, BusinessInsider.com, Twitter.com, NYT.com, and WSJ.com.
