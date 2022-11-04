ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Paratrooper Single-Handedly Take Down Russian Tank

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A video on social media reportedly shows a Ukrainian paratrooper destroy a tank by single-handedly destroying it with an explosive weapon.

In the footage, the Ukrainian soldier can be seen approaching the tank from behind. As the armored vehicle drives down a dirt road, the paratrooper fires, causing an explosion.

The Twitter account Ukraine Weapons Tracker posted the video on Friday morning. The almost 1-minute clip currently has over 740,000 views as of early Friday evening.

"A Ukrainian paratrooper of the 95th Air Assault Brigade ambushed a Russian T-80BV tank at close range in the East. It was destroyed," Ukraine Weapons Tracker tweeted.

As smoke billows from the tank, it attempts to fire back before another explosion can been seen from inside. The video then cuts to other footage of what appears to be the tank on fire with more smoke coming from it.

Newsweek could not independently verify the footage and has reached out to the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries for comment.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense said that Russia is facing huge equipment losses amid its war in Ukraine. British officials said Thursday that as of mid-October, Russian forces were losing more than 40 armored vehicles a day. Moscow has been relying on its ally, Belarus, to provide it with additional tanks and offensive vehicles.

In addition, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said last month that Russian forces are seeing "significant" manpower losses because they lack training in "basic" types of weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383p0X_0izE3dMr00
Above, an abandoned Russian T-62 tank is seen in southern Ukraine on October 7. A video on social media reportedly shows a Ukrainian paratrooper destroy a tank by singlehandedly firing at it and striking it with an explosive weapon. Dimitar Dilkoff

"According to preliminary information, a significant part of the weapons and military equipment that the occupiers sent to the Donetsk and Novopavliv directions are of limited or completely unsuitable for combat use," the staff wrote in an update on Facebook at the time. "In particular, we are talking about T-62 tanks removed from long-term storage."

Russian military forces have also reportedly left behind equipment in recent weeks, as Ukraine's military conducts counteroffensives throughout the country, retaking Russian-occupied territory.

The National Guard of Ukraine said in late October that tanks and equipment left behind by Moscow has more than doubled its firepower.

"The newest example is the T-80 tank, the BMP-3 is also in full working condition, [made in] 2021, even with the documentation—they left everything at our disposal," National Guard fighter Yurii Tarasov was quoted as saying, according to the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine. "It's good that we have stupid neighbors who left the equipment in such condition."

Comments / 23

Merrill Moores
3d ago

So is there a like a Ukrainian MTV equivalent that airs these videos with music over lays? I am thinking Queens "another one bites the dust" would be a great American (British) over lay.

Reply
7
ChalRudd67
3d ago

No matter what hi-tech fire and forget weapons they use it takes huge brass ones to step out in the open like that.

Reply
5
Dad Dukes
3d ago

The tank was penetrated by the HEAT warhead, ammo cooked off and turret was partially ejected from chassis.

Reply
4
Related
Business Insider

The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says

A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in western Russia, killing 13 people. The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft after an engine caught fire during training. Now, a Russian committee is investigating to see if the pilots could faces charges for the incident. Two Russian...
Newsweek

Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv

Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
AFP

'Monsters': Ukrainian women recount agony in Russian prisons

When Ukrainian medic Tetyana Vasylchenko was released from Russian captivity and, on the bus back to freedom, handed a Ukrainian flag, she finally broke down. "But when I was given a Ukrainian flag on the bus, I burst out crying." 
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
Daily Mail

FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack

The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Shows 'Cemetery of Russian Missiles and Ammunition' From Strikes

The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred

Ka-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine’s air defenses improve. In the eight months since launching its all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than a quarter of its total in-service fleet of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters sent to Ukraine for the war, according to the most recent intelligence assessment of the war from the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
The Conversation U.S.

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy