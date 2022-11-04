ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues

By Bevan Hurley
 4 days ago

The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.

The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community.

It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.

“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” the statement said.

“We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community.”

In a statement to The Independent, an FBI spokesperson said they had no further information “at this time”.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement on Friday said that every law enforcement agency had “stood up yesterday to protect and communicate with our Jewish neighbours against hate”.

“While this immediate threat has been mitigated, we know that others may follow and we know that hate continues to fester,” Mr Platkin said.

The threat came amid rising incidents of antisemitism and hate speech across the United States.

Kanye West has been dropped by corporate partners for making repeated antisemitic remarks in interviews and on social media.

And basketball player Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs”.

The warning on Thursday from the FBI prompted fears an attack on the Jewish community may be imminent.

Governor Phil Murphy announced that state and local law enforcement would step up patrols around the city’s seven synagagues.

Police officers armed with rifles stood guard outside United Synagogue of Hoboken on Thursday.

John Sherman
2d ago

So, are they saying it's Kanye West, then?? His picture is at the top of the article; AND they bring him up, in the article. They must be trying to say he did it. 🤷‍♂️

