Harvey St. neighbors say traffic already bad as city eyes house lots

Harvey Street resident David Sousa said speeding cars and large traffic volumes in the neighborhood pose safety hazards for him and the owners of three potential homes that might be built.

“If more houses are built, it will create trouble for people who live there and are trying to get in and out of their driveway,” he said.

The single-family homes could be built in a wooded area the city owns near Beaufort Court if an engineer determines the land can accommodate the houses.

Sousa isn't the only neighbor voicing concerns.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, $1 will get you a 6-month digital subscription.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!