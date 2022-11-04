ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey St. neighbors say traffic already bad as city eyes house lots

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
Harvey Street resident David Sousa said speeding cars and large traffic volumes in the neighborhood pose safety hazards for him and the owners of three potential homes that might be built.

“If more houses are built, it will create trouble for people who live there and are trying to get in and out of their driveway,” he said.

The single-family homes could be built in a wooded area the city owns near Beaufort Court if an engineer determines the land can accommodate the houses.

Sousa isn't the only neighbor voicing concerns.

