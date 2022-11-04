ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Will Host Christmas Concert In Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By James Crawford-Smith
 4 days ago

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, will host her second Christmas carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey this December, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate hosted a similar event last year dedicated to key workers who served Britain throughout the pandemic and included members of her charities and organizations among the invited guests.

The 2021 event featured a special cameo by the princess, who made her performing debut by accompanying singer Tom Walker on the piano as he sang the hit song For Those Who Can't Be Here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1QQu_0izE3X1N00
Kate Middleton photographed at the Christmas carol concert, Westminster Abbey, December 8, 2021. And (inset) Queen Elizabeth II photographed delivering her final Christmas message in December 2021. The princess will pay tribute to the late queen with this year's carol concert on December 15. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate was widely praised for her performance and for the initiative to hold a royal carol concert, despite the broadcast of the event on Christmas eve in the U.K. causing considerable controversy.

When it was announced, the carol concert was filmed in collaboration with BBC Studios Events Productions and it was expected to be shown on the national broadcaster's channels, however, after a rift with the palace over a documentary series focused on the relationship between Princes William and Harry titled The Princes and The Palace, the show was given instead to ITV, a rival network.

This was widely regarded at the time as a "snub" following a joint statement made by Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House denouncing the BBC's documentary about the princes, saying:

"A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.

"However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."

The 2022 carol concert will have much the same spirit as last year's, to recognize the "selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK," and to "highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCnYT_0izE3X1N00
Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, photographed attending the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, December 8, 2021. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The service, which it states will reach out to people of "all faiths and none," will be attended by a number of royal family members including Kate, and will "pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others."

In 2021, a number of the younger generation of the royal family attended the concert, including royal cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara Tindall, as well as Kate's own siblings and parents.

The concert will feature a number of readings from special guests and performers and will take place on December 15th, two weeks after William and Kate are due to travel to the U.S. to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston.

Like last year, the concert will be produced in partnership with BBC Studios Events Productions and will air on ITV in the U.K. on December 24.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Comments / 4

Hermione Danger
3d ago

Princess Catherine is proof that the right commoner with dedication can assimilate into a royal.... what a jewel to the UK 🇬🇧 & Prince William.

Reply
5
